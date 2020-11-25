Eric Ayala is perfect from the field as Maryland beats Old Dominion, 85-67, in season opener at Xfinity Center

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell sliced between two Old Dominion defenders on a fastbreak and laid the basketball in the hoop past a third defender’s block attempt for an early second-half bucket.
Morsell rushed back to defense as the Terps set up their half-court press. Junior forward Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College, intercepted a pass at halfcourt and went the other way before passing back to Morsell, who slammed a reverse dunk to the delight of his socially-distanced teammates on the bench.
Maryland defeated Old Dominion, 85-67, at Xfinity Center on Wednesday afternoon in its season opener, the first of three games in five days for a four-team event in College Park.
Junior guard Eric Ayala led Maryland (1-0, 0-0) with a game-high 19 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field. Morsell (12 points), junior guard Aaron Wiggins (12 points) and sophomore forward Donta Scott (career-high 14 points) all scored double figures as well.
Maryland was playing its first game of the season since it clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title — the program’s first — with an 83-70 home win against Michigan on March 8 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
For the first starting five of the season, coach Mark Turgeon slotted Ayala, Morsell and Wiggins, the reigning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, in the backcourt with Hamilton and senior forward Galin Smith, a transfer from Alabama, in the frontcourt. Donta Scott, who started 21 games last season, came off the bench.
A 13-0 run separated Maryland from Old Dominion (0-1, 0-0) in the latter portion of the first half after a back-and-forth first 10 minutes. The Terps led 42-29 at the half and led by as many as 26 in the second half.
Turgeon introduced a hockey-style line change for his first substitutions of the season, putting Donta Scott, freshman guard Aquan Smart, senior guard Reese Mona, sophomore guard Hakim Hart and sophomore center Chol Marial on the floor.
Marial, the 7-foot-2 South Sudan native who played sparingly last season after recovering from surgery on stress fractures in both legs, had a nice sequence in the first half. He blocked a layup, sparking a fastbreak that led to a Donta Scott three-point play. Marial finished with seven points, four rebounds and two blocks in a career-high 16 minutes.
Hamilton recorded five points and two rebounds, and Galin Smith recorded six points and four rebounds in the duo’s first game as Terps.
The Terps will play Navy on Friday at 3 p.m. and then conclude the four-team event against Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday at 2 p.m.
