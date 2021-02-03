Eric Ayala’s late free throws lift Maryland men’s basketball over No. 24 Purdue, 61-60, for first home conference win

It was maybe a bit of poetic justice that the area of the game that plagued Maryland (10-8, 4-7 Big Ten) so much in the first half wound up being the difference in the comeback victory. The Terps were outrebounded 17-9 in the first, including 6-0 on the offensive boards. But down 60-59, Ayala secured an offensive board, one of three in the game for Maryland, after missing a shot close to the rim and was fouled on his ensuing attempt, setting him up for the game-winning free throws.