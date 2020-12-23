Eric Ayala’s career-high 23 points lead Maryland over La Salle, 84-71, ending two-game losing streak

Sophomore guard Hakim Hart’s corner 3-point attempt in the second half against La Salle clanked off the side of the rim, but his teammate Donta Scott was right there to clean it up.
The sophomore from Philadelphia soared over a La Salle defender for a one-handed put-back dunk, drawing a raucous response from his teammates on the bench. It was a stark contrast from a Maryland team that had lacked energy in the previous two games.
Five Terps scored in double figures, led by junior guard Eric Ayala’s career-high 23, as the Maryland men’s basketball team beat La Salle, 84-71, at Xfinity Center Tuesday night, ending a two-game losing streak.
A 12-0 run that started with three minutes left in the first half and extended into the second half gave Maryland (5-2) its largest lead of the game at 17.
La Salle (3-4) cut Maryland’s lead to as little as 8 on multiple occasions in the second half but the Terps’ crisply executed offense always had an answer. A three-point play on a driving layup from Ayala gave the Terps an 11-point lead with under six minutes remaining and the Explorers never got closer.
Maryland’s defense, which Maryland coach Mark Turgeon on Monday said was a point of emphasis during the seven-day layoff, was particularly active against La Salle. The Terps held the Explorers to 32% shooting from the field in the first half. La Salle finished shooting 43% from the field.
Junior guard Aaron Wiggins recorded 15 points, his first double-digit outing since Nov. 29 against Mount St. Mary’s.
The Terps finished with a season-low four turnovers and committed just one turnover in the second half.
Maryland 84, La Salle 71
LA SALLE — Moore 4-5 1-2 12, Beatty 1-7 1-1 4, Brickus 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 5-9 0-0 12, Spencer 3-10 0-0 8, Gill 4-8 3-4 12, Ray 1-4 0-2 3, Kenney 5-9 2-2 16, Izay 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-11 71.
MARYLAND — Scott 5-8 0-0 11, Smith 2-2 0-1 4, Ayala 4-11 13-15 23, Morsell 3-11 2-2 8, Wiggins 7-16 0-0 15, Hart 5-11 2-3 13, Hamilton 4-6 0-3 10, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 17-24 84.
Halftime—Maryland 40-25. 3-Point Goals—La Salle 14-29 (Kenney 4-6, Moore 3-3, Clark 2-3, Spencer 2-8, Gill 1-2, Ray 1-2, Beatty 1-3, Brickus 0-2), Maryland 7-28 (Hamilton 2-4, Ayala 2-8, Scott 1-3, Wiggins 1-5, Hart 1-6, Morsell 0-2). Fouled Out—Clark, Gill. Rebounds—La Salle 35 (Ray 9), Maryland 39 (Wiggins 9). Assists—La Salle 13 (Brickus 8), Maryland 14 (Scott, Ayala, Hart 3). Total Fouls—La Salle 22, Maryland 11.
MARYLAND@PURDUE
Friday, 2:30 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM