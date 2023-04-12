Donta Scott returning to Maryland men’s basketball for fifth season

Maryland men’s basketball is bringing back a veteran.

Donta Scott intends to return to College Park for his fifth season, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

Scott, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound small forward, had one more year of eligibility remaining and could have entered the transfer portal or turned pro. Instead, the senior will return to the school for the 2023-24 season.

This past season, Scott ranked second among the Terps (22-13) in rebounds per game (6.0), third in assists (1.6) and fourth in points (11.3). He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention on March 7 and helped the team earn the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the second round before falling, 73-51, to overall No. 1 seed Alabama on March 18 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Scott finished the campaign tied for 15th in school history in career rebounds (704) with Johnny Rhodes (1992 to 1996) and ranked 28th in all-time points (1,320). He is the 17th player in program history to compile at least 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career and will likely be able to build on his No. 10 ranking in career starts (114) and No. 11 ranking in career minutes (3,769).

Terps small forward Donta Scott, pictured March 16 against West Virginia, intends to use his final year of eligibility and return to Maryland after ranking second in the team in rebounds, third in assists and fourth in points last season. (Butch Dill/AP)

Scott’s return bolsters a roster that was already headed by power forward Julian Reese, welcomed back All-Big Ten second-team point guard Jahmir Young on March 28, and added guard Chance Stephens from Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, paced Maryland in rebounds per game (7.2) and blocks (1.2) and ranked third in points (11.4) as a sophomore.

Young led the Terps in points per game (15.8), assists (3.1) and steals (1.3) and added 4.6 rebounds, and his 553 points in his only year with the team after transferring from Charlotte ranked 30th on the school’s single-season scoring list.

Stephens, who will be a sophomore, is nicknamed “Sniper” for his prowess in shooting from 3-point range. He shot 37.5% from behind the arc (49 of 131) and averaged 6.0 points as a freshman last season.

Scott’s decision will help assuage the departures of senior shooting guard Hakim Hart and redshirt freshman shooting guard Ike Cornish, both of whom entered the transfer portal last month. Hart announced March 23 that he will retain his college eligibility while also declaring for the NBA draft.