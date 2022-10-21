After a coaching change, Donta Scott recommitted to Maryland men’s basketball — and his fitness

COLLEGE PARK — Donta Scott will never forget his order at Wendy’s, even if he might never order it again. The Baconator meal with a chicken sandwich on the side was a classic for the Maryland men’s basketball forward.

“It’s the two that gets me,” Scott says now, thinking back on the days he’d love to dig into that burger-sandwich combination. The Philadelphia native doesn’t eat cheesesteaks anymore either, another heart-wrenching omission in his diet.

But those sacrifices — coupled with an offseason workout regimen — have helped him enter the 2022-23 season with the Terps 30 pounds lighter than he was last year. Gone are the greasy foods, the ones he loved but realizes now didn’t suit the high-level fitness he wanted to attain.

As Scott sat courtside inside Xfinity Center on Thursday, reciting all the changes to his life since the previous season ended — and there have been plenty, with a new diet, coaching staff and teammates — one thing never changed.

He’s a Maryland Terrapin.

Scott could’ve departed, like so many other players do when a coach leaves. After Mark Turgeon stepped down midway through last season, a few of Scott’s teammates sought the transfer portal.

But there Scott sat Thursday, “Maryland” emblazoned across the chest of a practice jersey that doesn’t fit as snuggly anymore, a holdover from the previous coaching staff who will be pivotal to the new one assembled by Kevin Willard. Why’d he do it? Why did Scott decide to stay when the coach he signed on to play for left?

“Just because our coach left doesn’t mean our fans left and our fan base completely gave up on us,” Scott said. “They’re still there and that’s what I really came to this school for, because when I first got here, I felt the family-based atmosphere. And that family-based atmosphere never left, even with a new coach coming in.”

Willard ensured Scott still believed in that atmosphere during their first meeting together in College Park. He listened to the coach’s ideas, how Willard wanted to install a fast-paced brand of basketball. He bought into Willard’s vision for building Maryland back to the heights the program reached two decades ago.

Scott wanted to help lay the groundwork, and the first step was losing weight.

“When I first had my meeting with Coach Willard, it was him just talking about trying to make me into the ideal athlete, ideal pro guy,” Scott said. Conditioning drills followed, as well as a strict nutritional plan that cut out the burgers and fries for more complex proteins that gave him the nutrients he needed to race up and down the court in Willard’s fast-paced scheme.

“I worked so hard to lose that weight to put me in a position where my condition is going to come through in the game, kick in and keep me pushing,” Scott said. “The more I’m on the court, the more I can help my team.”

Along with guard Hakim Hart, Scott is the longest-tenured Maryland player on the roster. He’s joined by a bevy of transfers and incoming freshmen, but he has turned into the leader of the group. His 12.6 points per game last year are the most of any returning player, as are his 6.2 rebounds and 33.3 minutes per game.

Scott is new to the system, just like everyone else, but the senior has developed a leadership role immediately, stepping to the forefront after a supporting role his previous three seasons. And as Willard brought potential transfers for visits this offseason, Scott quickly became an advocate for them to join the program.

“He’s been an unbelievable leader — I’m talking about lights-out,” Willard said. “And it started from my first meeting with him. He loves this place. He wanted to graduate and play his last year here.”

So when others might’ve left, Scott stayed. Everything around him has changed — with his Wendy’s order perhaps the loss he grieves most — but Scott hasn’t.

“I still wanted to be a Terp,” Scott said, and so he is.

