Georgetown guard Donald Carey commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball continued to restock its roster under new coach Kevin Willard, landing a commitment from Georgetown guard Donald Carey.

The 6-foot-5 Carey, an Upper Marlboro native who played for Frederick Douglass High in Prince George’s County, announced the move Friday on Twitter. After beginning his career at Mount St. Mary’s, Carey is entering his sixth college season after stops at Siena and Georgetown. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season for the Hoyas.

Carey said he will continue to go through the NBA draft process but will play for the Terps if he returns to college. Players have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and maintain their NCAA eligibility.

“My family and I believe in the vision that Coach Willard and his staff have for UMD,” he said.

Carey averaged 9.0 points in 32 starts in his lone season at Mount St. Mary’s and 11.3 points at Siena before joining Georgetown ahead of the 2020-21 season. He shot 42.4% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season as the Hoyas went 6-25 and ended the season on a program-worst 21-game losing streak.

Maryland must replace graduate student Fatts Russell and senior Eric Ayala, the team’s starting guards and top two scorers last season, as well as starting center Qudus Wahab, who entered the transfer portal this offseason. Hakim Hart, Donta Scott and Julian Reese are expected to return and will be joined by incoming freshman Noah Batchelor, a former standout at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as well as Glenelg Country and St. Maria Goretti.

Carey is the second player to transfer to Maryland this offseason, joining former Charlotte and DeMatha standout Jahmir Young. Young also said he will maintain his draft eligibility.