Wide receiver DJ Turner, who left Maryland after Big Ten postponed fall sports, transfers to Pittsburgh

Wide receiver DJ Turner, who announced Aug. 21 that he was transferring from Maryland after the Big Ten Conference decided to postpone fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, has enrolled at Pittsburgh.
Turner, a graduate transfer, will be immediately eligible, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi announced in a news release Tuesday. The Atlantic Coast Conference will play an 11-game schedule this season, with independent Notre Dame joining to play a conference schedule and becoming eligible for the ACC title game.
Pittsburgh’s first game is Sept. 12 against Football Championship Subdivision program Austin Peay and will be played without fans at Heinz Field.
“DJ had a prior relationship with [wide receivers coach] Chris Beatty from Maryland, so it’s an easier transition for him individually,” Narduzzi said. “From what I saw today, he can help us right away. He’s really smart.”
Turner, a former three-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic in Washington, had 24 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown in 30 games for the Terps. He was an effective returner in limited action, returning three punts for 107 yards as a senior, including a 40-yard return for a touchdown against Howard in the 2019 season opener.
In September 2019, Turner was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the state’s public judiciary logs. “DJ has to focus on the non-football things right now,” coach Mike Locksley said, and Turner eventually took a redshirt year after playing in only three games.
Turner thanked Maryland earlier this month when he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, saying his experience with the program “shaped me into a better man.”
“After the decision that was made by the BIG 10 to postpone the season, my family and I weighed the options to determine what the best course of action would be to put myself in the best situation during these tough times,” Turner said. “After careful consideration I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but I do believe it’s what’s best for me and my family.”