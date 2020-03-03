More women’s college basketball: South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began Monday. With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. The snapshot of the top 16 teams in the NCAA tournament field is the second and final one released this year. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the tournament, which begins March 20. Maryland is a new No. 1 seed and the Terps would head to Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the top team there.