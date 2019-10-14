Horse racing: Maryland Million weekend will kick off with a trio of carryovers when live racing returns to Laurel Park with a 10-race program Thursday. First race post time is 1:10 p.m. No one solved the 20-cent Rainbow 6 on Monday’s Columbus Day holiday program, resulting in a carryover of $6,138.20 for Thursday. The 50-cent Late Pick 5 was also not hit, creating a carryover of $5,681.44. Thursday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 5-10 and opens with the day’s feature, a $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and older going one mile on the Dahlia turf course, which drew a field of 12. Both sequences include a maiden event sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the Dahlia in Race 8 that attracted a field of 10 2-year-olds. In all, Thursday’s card features five races over Laurel’s world-class turf course that drew 53 entries, an average of 10.6 starters per race. The 34th Jim McKay Maryland Million Day program Saturday will feature seven stakes and four starter stakes worth $1.02 million in purses, led by the $150,000 Classic for 3-year-olds and up going 1 1/8 miles on the main track. First race post time on Maryland Million Day is noon. Entries will be taken and post positions drawn for the Maryland Million Day program on Wednesday. The draw takes place from 4-6 p.m. in the sports book on Laurel’s second-floor clubhouse and will be streamed live at laurelpark.com.