Maryland senior Anthony Cowan Jr. was named one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Cowan is looking to join Greivis Vasquez (2010) as the only players in Maryland history to win the award, which has been presented annually since 2004.
Cowan is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was one of three players unanimously selected to the Big Ten’s preseason all-conference team. He has led Maryland in points, assists and steals the last two seasons. The Bowie native has played and started all 99 of Maryland’s games since joining the team, and is one of four players in program history with 1,300 points and 430 assists (John Lucas, Johnny Rhodes, Vasquez).
Cowan and the Terps open the season Nov. 5 when they host Holy Cross at 7:30 pm on BTN+.
Horse racing: Maryland Million weekend will kick off with a trio of carryovers when live racing returns to Laurel Park with a 10-race program Thursday. First race post time is 1:10 p.m. No one solved the 20-cent Rainbow 6 on Monday’s Columbus Day holiday program, resulting in a carryover of $6,138.20 for Thursday. The 50-cent Late Pick 5 was also not hit, creating a carryover of $5,681.44. Thursday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 5-10 and opens with the day’s feature, a $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and older going one mile on the Dahlia turf course, which drew a field of 12. Both sequences include a maiden event sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the Dahlia in Race 8 that attracted a field of 10 2-year-olds. In all, Thursday’s card features five races over Laurel’s world-class turf course that drew 53 entries, an average of 10.6 starters per race. The 34th Jim McKay Maryland Million Day program Saturday will feature seven stakes and four starter stakes worth $1.02 million in purses, led by the $150,000 Classic for 3-year-olds and up going 1 1/8 miles on the main track. First race post time on Maryland Million Day is noon. Entries will be taken and post positions drawn for the Maryland Million Day program on Wednesday. The draw takes place from 4-6 p.m. in the sports book on Laurel’s second-floor clubhouse and will be streamed live at laurelpark.com.
>> Julio Correa, the country’s leading apprentice rider, picked up three wins Monday at Laurel Park aboard Zitarrosa ($5.80) in Race 2, Janelle Dreams ($19) in Race 3 and Aladdin Sane ($15.40) in Race 10. Equibase statistics show Correa, who rides with a five-pound weight allowance, with 107 wins this year, 12 more than Gulfstream Park-based apprentice Cristian Torres.
College football: Maryland will travel to No. 20 Minnesota on Oct. 26 to take on the Gophers in a game that will kick at 3:30 p.m. and air on either ESPN or ESPN2. ... Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the Midshipmen’s 45-17 win over Tulsa on Saturday night. ... Bowie State continued to climb in the American Football Coaches Association Poll after Saturday’s 64-17 homecoming victory against the Chowan Hawks, moving up two more spots to No. 16 overall.