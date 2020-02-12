Maryland’s Kaila Charles named to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list

Maryland women’s basketball senior Kaila Charles was one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year midseason watch list Tuesday.
Charles, the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, is leading the No. 10 Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) in scoring (14.9 points) and rebounding (7.8) and is also averaging 1.8 steals and shooting 50% from the field on the season.
Charles recently moved to No. 8 on Maryland’s all-time scoring list with 1,886 career points. She is also No. 9 on the Terps’ all-time rebounding list with 886 career boards. Charles has started in all 127 games of her career and has a chance to break Alyssa Thomas’ record of 135.
The 10 semifinalists will be announced March 3, and the finalists will be revealed March 20. The winner will be announced April 4.
The Terps have won nine straight games, dating to Jan. 12. Maryland reached the 20-win mark for the 16th straight season Sunday. The Terps will host Big Ten co-leader No. 17 Iowa (20-4, 11-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
NFL: Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry is one of 337 players invited to the NFL scouting combine, which will take place Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis. Perry was invited as a wide receiver. Perry helped lead Navy to a school-record 11 wins, victories over Air Force and Army to win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, a share of the American Athletic Conference West Division title and a win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. Perry finished the 2019 campaign with a school-record 2,017 rushing yards, which is the most in FBS history by a quarterback and the 24th most in FBS history by a player at any position in a single season. The NFL draft will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Major League Lacrosse: The MLL introduced the league’s newest franchise, the Connecticut Hammerheads, commissioner Alexander Brown announced. The Hammerheads will host their games on Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium on the campus of Fairfield University.
Women’s college lacrosse: Lexi Roberts (Fallston) made 16 saves, but host UMBC (0-1) fell, 17-11, to Lehigh (1-1). The Mountain Hawks took a 10-4 lead in the first half before the Retrievers matched them goal for goal in the second half.
Men’s college basketball: Dejuan Clayton scored 20 points, including the game-winning jumper with 1 second left in overtime, as Coppin State beat UMES, 68-67, on Monday night. Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked three shots and Koby Thomas scored 12 with seven boards for Coppin State (8-18, 4-7 Mideastern Althletic Conference), which outrebounded the Hawks 40-25. Giir Ring had eight rebounds. AJ Cheeseman scored 17 points and Da’Shawn Phillip added 10 with three steals for the Hawks (3-21, 2-7). Canaan Bartley added 12 points.
>> Jibri Blount grabbed nine rebounds and scored 20 points, including the game-winning shot with 2.2 seconds left, and North Carolina Central (12-12, 8-2 MEAC) beat Morgan State, 58-57, on Monday night to win its fifth straight. Troy Baxter Jr. scored 12 points and had three blocks and Malik Miller added 10 points with eight rebounds for Morgan State (13-13, 7-4), which had its four-game win streak end.
Women’s college basketball: Jalynda Salley hit a layup with 11 seconds left to give Coppin State a 64-63 lead, and Oluwadamilola Oloyede hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lift the Eagles to a 66-63 victory over UMES (5-17, 2-7 MEAC) on Monday night. The win was the first for CSU (1-22, 1-10) this season.
>> Dahnye Redd scored 21 points and Chelsea Mitchell added 20 to help Morgan State (12-12, 8-3 MEAC) beat North Carolina Central (7-16, 4-6), 86-79, on Monday night.
>> Rebecca Lee scored a career-high 23 points and Michaela Harrison added 21 to help Mount St. Mary’s (14-9, 9-2 Northeast Conference) secure a 77-57 win over Long Island University (5-17, 4-7) on Monday night.