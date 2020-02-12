Maryland’s Kaila Charles named to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list

NFL: Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry is one of 337 players invited to the NFL scouting combine, which will take place Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis. Perry was invited as a wide receiver. Perry helped lead Navy to a school-record 11 wins, victories over Air Force and Army to win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, a share of the American Athletic Conference West Division title and a win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. Perry finished the 2019 campaign with a school-record 2,017 rushing yards, which is the most in FBS history by a quarterback and the 24th most in FBS history by a player at any position in a single season. The NFL draft will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.