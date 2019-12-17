More college football: Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo was named one of 10 finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, which recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field. The award is voted on by the National Sports Media Association and is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded. Niumatalolo is joined by Ryan Day of Ohio State, Sonny Dykes of SMU, P.J. Fleck of Minnesota, James Franklin of Penn State, Mike Norvell of Memphis (now Florida State), Ed Orgeron of LSU, Matt Rhule of Baylor, Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Kyle Whittingham of Utah. The winner will be announced live on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports GO on Wednesday, Jan. 15, during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.