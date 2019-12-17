Former four-star safety Osita Smith announced his commitment to the Maryland football team Monday on Twitter.
Smith, a graduate of Wilde Lake in Howard County, originally signed with West Virginia but played a post-graduate season at Milford Academy in New York. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive back was named a 2018 All-Metro first-team selection after recording 50 solo tackles, 51 assisted tackles, 21 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior. He also had 26 catches for 467 yards and eight touchdowns.
“This is HOME 100% COMMITTED,” Smith wrote.
Before he committed to West Virginia, Smith was ranked as the No. 24 safety and the No. 284 player by the 247 Sports Composite.
With national signing day approaching Wednesday, Maryland’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked 35th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten by 247 Sports.
More college football: Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo was named one of 10 finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, which recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field. The award is voted on by the National Sports Media Association and is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded. Niumatalolo is joined by Ryan Day of Ohio State, Sonny Dykes of SMU, P.J. Fleck of Minnesota, James Franklin of Penn State, Mike Norvell of Memphis (now Florida State), Ed Orgeron of LSU, Matt Rhule of Baylor, Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Kyle Whittingham of Utah. The winner will be announced live on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports GO on Wednesday, Jan. 15, during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.
Golf: Brendan Peel of Potomac birdied the three par-5 holes at the Jupiter Country Club en route to his first victory on the Minor League Golf Tour. Peel beat Josh Goldenberg of Scarsdale, New York, 64 to 66. Peel earned $1,000 from the $7,245 purse. Additionally, Peel received $232 from an optional bonus pool. Peel has played frequently on the MLGT since Nov. 8, 2018. The MLGT’s 16th season ends Tuesday with the Par 3 Team Trilogy at the Par 3 Golf Club, a municipal course in Palm Beach.