The seventh-ranked Maryland men’s basketball team will host an open practice for fans Sunday on the Xfinity Center main court. Admission is free and there will be limited concessions available.
Doors are set to open at 1:45 p.m.. The team will then run through instructional drills and also scrimmage for fans from approximately 2–3 pm. Coach Mark Turgeon will be mic’d up throughout.
Following practice, the Terps will host a Q&A before signing autographs and taking photos with fans. Giveaways will be available, including this year’s new posters.
All parking lots will be available for free parking. Fans are encouraged to use Lots 4B and 9B.
The Terps are set to open the season Nov. 5 when they host Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m.
>> Maryland sophomore Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) was named a Third Team Sporting News Preseason All-American. A preseason All-Big Ten selection and Karl Malone Award Watch List honoree, Smith is looking to build on a sensational freshman campaign in which he earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. The Baltimore native started 33 games and averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
>> Coppin State’s Dejuan Clayton has been named to the Preseason All-MEAC First Team. The Eagles were picked to finish seventh out of 11 teams in the preseason poll.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland senior Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) of the Maryland women’s basketball team is one of 20 power forwards in the country named to the Katrina McClain Award watch list.
Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. For the full list, go to hoophallawards.com.
Jones earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the league’s media panel and honorable mention honors from the head coaches last year. Jones was top 20 in the Big Ten in scoring with 12.8 points per game and in rebounds with 6.0 boards per contest. She was third in the league with her field goal percentage of 59 percent.
Jones scored in double figures in 26 of 34 games for the Terrapins last year as a junior.
Horse racing: Laurel Park canceled its 10-race program Thursday due to a broken water pipe along the apron. Because the pipe is located near the outer rail of the main track, management decided to call off races.
Laurel was open for simulcasting and expected resume its live program Friday afternoon. Friday’s first race post is 12:25 pm., with six of the 10 races are scheduled on Laurel’s turf course.
Men’s college lacrosse: Mount St. Mary’s announced that Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield), Bryan McIntosh and Zach Roberts (Fallston) were selected by their teammates as captains for the 2020 season.
National Women’s Soccer League: Washington Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe were named to the NWSL Best XI team. The Spirit were one of three teams (Thorns, Royals) to have two players named to the Best XI.