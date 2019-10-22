Men’s golf: Maryland finished the Quail Valley Collegiate Invite tied for fifth out of 14 teams. The Terrapins were able to bounce back in the final two rounds of play to finish 20 strokes under par. As a team, Maryland earned a combined score of 844 (287-280-277) and tied Lipscomb for fifth. The Terrapins beat out No. 25 UAB and Big Ten teams Michigan State and Rutgers. This is the Terps’ second top-five finish of the year.