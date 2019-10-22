Sophomore Taylor Mikesell of the Maryland women’s basketball team was one of 20 shooting guards in the country named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list Tuesday.
Named after the first player, male or female, named to the All-America team in four straight college seasons, the award in its third year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. For the full list, go to hoophallawards.com.
Mikesell also was named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team. Last season’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Mikesell led the conference and set a Maryland school record with 95 threes made. She was top-15 in the Big Ten with 13.4 points per game and in minutes played with 34.7 on average.
Mikesell was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media panel and second team by the head coaches as a rookie last season.
Men’s college soccer: Navy’s match at UMBC that was scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to weather. A make-up date of the match will be announced at a later time.
>> Johns Hopkins junior goalie Xander LeFevre has been named the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week. LeFevre picked up another honor when he was named the United Soccer Coaches Division III Men’s Player of the Week. LeFevre made six saves in Hopkins’ 1-0 shutout at third-ranked Franklin & Marshall Saturday afternoon.
College football: The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association named Bowie State’s James Dumas as the Defensive Lineman of the Week. Dumas had a big game for nationally ranked Bowie State (7-0) with eight total tackles, including five solo and four tackles for loss, in their 24-14 win over Virginia State. He also produced a sack and a quarterback hurry against the Trojans.
Women’s college volleyball: Johns Hopkins junior outside hitter Simone Bliss was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Week for the third time in her career.
Men’s golf: Maryland finished the Quail Valley Collegiate Invite tied for fifth out of 14 teams. The Terrapins were able to bounce back in the final two rounds of play to finish 20 strokes under par. As a team, Maryland earned a combined score of 844 (287-280-277) and tied Lipscomb for fifth. The Terrapins beat out No. 25 UAB and Big Ten teams Michigan State and Rutgers. This is the Terps’ second top-five finish of the year.
Senior Peter Knade led the Terps for the second time this season. Knade posted impressive scores for each of the three rounds with a final score of 207 (68-68-70), which was 9 under par. This earned Knade a tie for 9th place.