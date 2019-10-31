Senior Kaila Charles of the Maryland women’s basketball team was named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press on Thursday. Charles is one of five of the top players in the country to be honored.
Charles is joined on the Preseason All-America Team by Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon), Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami) and Lauren Cox (Baylor),
Charles is the first Terrapin named to the Preseason All-America Team since Alyssa Thomas in 2013. At the end of last season, Charles earned AP All-America Honorable Mention honors.
Charles was voted Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year last week by the league’s head coaches and media panel. She was also named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team and the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List as one of the nation’s top small forwards.
She earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors as a junior last year. Charles is the top returning scorer in the Big Ten with 17.0 points per contest last year. She averaged 6.7 boards per game, good for 15th in the conference and 48.6 percent from the field. She led the Terrapins in scoring in 17 games last year, scoring in double figures in 29 of 24 games.
Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland senior outside hitter Ann Ernst was named one of 10 finalists for the Senior Class Award.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.
Women’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins junior Michaela Corvi was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
>> McDaniel sophomore Hannah Schepers was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
College water polo: Johns Hopkins freshman Chris Freese was named the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Rookie of the Week.
Pro basketball: Old Mill and Frostburg State graduate Brian Biscoe will coach the Bay Dawgs in M3B, a FIBA 3x3-endorsed tour set to tip-off in March 2020 . Biscoe played for the Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association from 2017-2019. He is in his second season as JV head coach and varsity assistant at Old Mill.
Pro women’s soccer: Washington Spirit players Aubrey Bledsoe, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan and Mallory Pugh were all named to the U.S. women’s national team roster for a pair of friendlies later this month.