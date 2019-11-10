>> Third-ranked Johns Hopkins erased a pair of one-goal deficits to secure a 3-2 come-from-behind win over fourth-ranked Franklin & Marshall in the Centennial Conference championship game. The win secures the Blue Jays’ ninth Centennial Conference title and first since 2009 and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. With Hopkins trailing 2-1, Liam Creedon converted a penalty kick after Pablo Martinez was taken down in the box on a free kick, Just under eight minutes later, the Blue Jays grabbed a 3-2 lead that would stand up as Alejandro Maclean scored from the top of the box.