Eli Crognale scored in the 71st minute to lift the Maryland men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Northwestern (8-8-2, 3-3-2) on Sunday in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals in Evanston, Illinois. The Terps (10-6-2, 3-3-2), the defending national champions, will host No. 1 seed Indiana on Friday in the semifinals at Ludwig Field. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
>> Third-ranked Johns Hopkins erased a pair of one-goal deficits to secure a 3-2 come-from-behind win over fourth-ranked Franklin & Marshall in the Centennial Conference championship game. The win secures the Blue Jays’ ninth Centennial Conference title and first since 2009 and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. With Hopkins trailing 2-1, Liam Creedon converted a penalty kick after Pablo Martinez was taken down in the box on a free kick, Just under eight minutes later, the Blue Jays grabbed a 3-2 lead that would stand up as Alejandro Maclean scored from the top of the box.
>> Mount St. Mary’s lost at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5-0, to finish the season with a 7-10-0 overall record and a 3-6-0 mark in the Northeast Conference.
Women’s college soccer: With the score 1-0 in favor of arch-rival Army, top-seeded Navy responded to its Hall of Fame coach Carin Gabarra’s pep talk, scoring twice to take the lead then holding off the visitors over the final 12 minutes to earn a 2-1 victory at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. With the win, the Midshipmen earn the Patriot League’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. Those second-half goals came from the sophomore combination of tournament Most Valuable Player Carolyn Mang and fellow midfielder Victoria Tran.
>> Johns Hopkins scored two first-half goals to earn its 12th Centennial Conference tournament championship over Dickinson, 2-0. Johns Hopkins struck first in the 24th minute, as Riley O’Toole drew a foul inside the box, setting up a penalty kick for Emily Maheras. Maheras calmly slotted her 14th goal of the season, giving Hopkins a 1-0 lead. Maggie Coulson made it 2-0 with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half on a free kick from just outside the box. Hopkins will learn its seeding in the NCAA Division III tournament on Monday.
Men’s college basketball: John Carter Jr. scored 17 points and Navy beat Division III Washington College, 87-56. Evan Wieck added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Midshipmen (2-1) entered 22 players in the contest with bench players contributing 43 points. Daniel Brown led the Shoremen with 18 points.
>> Corey Bays scored 18 points to lead the visiting Randolph-Macon (2-0) to an 84-40 win over St. Mary’s (0-2) in the Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial tournament. Justin Milstead scored 15 points to lead St. Mary’s, which plays at UMBC on Wednesday.
>> Salisbury fell, 76-72, to Arcadia in the final of the Arcadia Tipoff tournament. Gary Briddell and Mike Ward each scored 17 points for the Seagulls (1-1).
Women’s college basketball: Loyola Maryland senior Stephanie Karcz moved into fifth in career rebounds for the Greyhounds, but Northwestern (1-0) dealt Loyola a 67-46 loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Karcz finished the day with nine rebounds, pushing her career total to 817. Delaney Connolly knocked down three 3-pointers and had a team-best 15 points for the Greyounds (0-2).
>> St. Mary’s (0-2) fell, 88-52, to Drew (1-1) at the One Love Seahawk Invitational/Blue Out. Hallie Persell scored 17 points for the Seahawks.
Women’s college volleyball: One day after setting a new Centennial Conference record for the longest winning streak in conference history, sixth-ranked Johns Hopkins took home its fourth straight conference tournament crown in three sets over Franklin & Marshall, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20. Hopkins awaits its NCAA DIII tournament draw on Monday.