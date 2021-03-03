Terps coach Brenda Frese a semifinalist for coach of year honors | DIGEST

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese was named a Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year semifinalist Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Frese, who has led of the Terps to a No. 8 national ranking and a 19-2 record, is one of 10 Division I coaches to be named a semifinalist. She is joined by Geno Auriemma (Connecticut), Adia Barnes (Arizona), Gary Blair (Texas A&M), Mike Carey (West Virginia), Jose Fernandez (South Florida), Wes Moore (NC State), Joni Taylor (Georgia), Tara VanDerveer (Stanford) and Jeff Walz (Louisville).
After losing five starters from last year’s Big Ten championship squad, Frese’s 2020-21 Terps are leading the country in scoring with 91.4 points per game. Maryland (15-1 in Big Ten) has also been ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll for the last eight weeks.
The Terps lost five of their six top scorers from last year’s Top-5 team and this year, they have bounced back to sit atop the league standings once again. All five new starters on this year’s team are averaging in double figures.
Maryland is No. 2 in the nation in three-point FG percentage (.413), No. 2 in assist/turnover ratio (1.60), No. 6 in field goal percentage (.486), No. 5 in free throw percentage (.799), No. 7 in assists (20.0) and No. 8 in scoring margin (+20.5).
In the Feb. 28 NCAA Reveal, the Terps were the No. 6 overall seed and a No. 2 seed. Maryland has four wins over ranked teams this season — No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 Indiana, No. 23 Michigan State and No. 25 Northwestern. Maryland also has 7 Quad-1 wins.
Frese, who is in her 19th season at the helm of the Terps, has a 505-130 (.795) record at Maryland. Last month, she surpassed Hall of Fame women’s basketball head coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games in her 27 seasons (1975-02) at Maryland.
Frese has led Maryland to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 conference titles, eight Sweet Sixteens, six Elite Eights, three Final Fours and the 2006 NCAA Championship.
More women’s college basketball: Mount St. Mary’s senior Kendall Bresee earned Northeast Conference Player of the Week for the third this time this season. She did it all this week to help Mount St. Mary’s win their first NEC regular season title since 2001.
Bresee accounted for 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per victory over the four games last week. Her presence was felt during the Mount’s two-game home-and-home sweep of second-place Saint Francis. Totaling 44 points over the two wins, the Urbana grad shot 52% from the field and accounted for a 13-of-15 clip from the charity stripe against the Red Flash.
>>Loyola Maryland senior forward Isabella Therien honored as a third team All-Patriot League selection.
Therien leads the team in scoring (12.3 ppg), rebounding (7.3 rpg) and 3-point field goal percentage (43.8, 14-32), and she is tied for the team lead with 13 steals. Her 3-point shooting percentage is tied for third overall in the Patriot League, as she has hit 13 of her last 23 attempts from long distance.
Men’s college soccer: Freshman Baba Kallie earned his second weekly award on Tuesday as he was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s NCAA Division I National Player of the Week.
Kallie, who was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of Week earlier in the day, paced Navy to its 2-1 victory over Colgate this past weekend. The freshman scored his first collegiate goal in the 44th minute of the contest as he blasted a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area into the upper-right corner of the goal. Kallie’s goal leveled the game just before halftime after Navy fell behind in the first half.