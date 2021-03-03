Terps coach Brenda Frese a semifinalist for coach of year honors | DIGEST

Kallie, who was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of Week earlier in the day, paced Navy to its 2-1 victory over Colgate this past weekend. The freshman scored his first collegiate goal in the 44th minute of the contest as he blasted a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area into the upper-right corner of the goal. Kallie’s goal leveled the game just before halftime after Navy fell behind in the first half.