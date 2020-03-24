Maryland’s Jalen Smith receives more national postseason basketball honors

Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith’s list of all-american accolades continued to grow this week as he was named a Third Team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Monday and a Third Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches Tuesday.
Smith, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate and Baltimore native, has earned Third Team All-America honors from the AP, NABC, USBWA, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and Sporting News.
Last Friday, Smith was the first Terp named to an AP first, second or tird team since Greivis Vasquez earned AP second team in 2010. Melo Trimble twice earned AP honorable mention (2016, 2017).
Smith is also a top-five finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and a top-10 semifinalist for the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year Award, while having already earned First Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Big Ten honors.
He had 21 double doubles on the season (third nationally), including 13 in his final 14 games. It was the fourth-most in Maryland single-season history.
Smith ranked second in the Big Ten in rebounds (10.5/g) and blocked shot (2.4/g), in addition to ranking fourth in field-goal percentage (.538).
Men’s college basketball: Towson senior guard Brian Fobbs was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 10 Second Team. This is the second consecutive year that Fobbs was named to the NABC All-District 10 Second Team.
Fobbs helped Towson win 19 games, finish third in the CAA with 12 conference victories and win seven consecutive conference contests for the first time in program history.
He started all 32 games and led Towson in scoring (16.3 points per game), which was ninth in the conference and 158th nationally. An excellent foul shooter, finished sixth in the conference and 83rd nationally in free throw percentage (83.9). Fobbs scored in double figures in 28 games this season.
College football: The Military Bowl Foundation announced that the DC Touchdown Club 3M awards dinner, scheduled for April 30, has been postponed due to the risks associated with COVID-19. The dinner will be rescheduled at a later date.
Women’s college bowling: Mount St. Mary’s bowlers Rebecca Dodson and Tamera Stanton were named to the All-NEC Bowling Team. Dodson received a First Team selection while Stanton earned a Second Team selection.