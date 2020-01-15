Steelers hire former Maryland interim coach Matt Canada as quarterbacks coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Maryland interim coach Matt Canada as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday.
Canada spent two years as the offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh — which shares a practice facility with the Steelers — before moving on to LSU and Maryland. The Steelers spent the past two years without an official quarterbacks coach after promoting Randy Fichtner to offensive coordinator in 2018.
“We’re happy somebody like Matt, who we knew from down the hall here, was a known quantity for us and we liked some of the work he’s done and happy to have him on board,“ Steelers president Art Rooney II said.
In 2018, Canada came to Maryland trying to find some stability in a career that had included seven different stops in the past nine years, with College Park being the fourth in four years.
After third-year coach DJ Durkin went from being on administrative leave for 2½ months to getting reinstated to being terminated in October 2018 after the heatstroke death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June, Canada was named interim head coach and went 5-7, including a season-opening win over No. 23 Texas at FedEx Field in Landover. The Terps also nearly upset No. 9 Ohio State, losing in overtime, 52-51, on a failed 2-point conversion that would have given Maryland the win and bowl eligibility.
Canada, who more than doubled his $650,000 salary by remaining interim coach for the remainder of the season, did not coach in college or the professional ranks in 2019.
Women’s college basketball: The No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball team will open a two-game home stretch with a matchup against Nebraska on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. For tickets, click here.
Thursday’s matchup is the 12th all-time between Maryland (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) and Nebraska (13-2, 3-1) . Maryland owns the series at 11-0.
The Maryland-Nebraska game will be televised on the Big Ten Network
The Terps will take on No. 15 Indiana (14-3, 4-1) on Monday at 8 p.m. in College Park. Monday’s game is Blair Watson Bobblehead Night.
Horse racing: No Guts No Glory Farm’s Anna’s Bandit, a winner of six consecutive races to end 2019, will get the chance to extend her streak into the new year when she faces six rivals in the $75,000 Geisha at Laurel Park on Saturday. The 47th running of the Geisha for fillies and mares 4 and older is the first of two $75,000 stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses going 1 mile on a nine-race program, followed by the 78th renewal of the Jennings for 4-year-olds and up. First race post time is 12:25 p.m.
Anna’s Bandit, bred in West Virginia by trainer Jerry Robb, is coming off a campaign where she won nine races, seven of them stakes, and $401,803 in purse earnings. The newly turned 6-year-old mare finished in a seven-way tie for most wins by a horse last year; her bankroll was the highest.
College track & field: Bowie State freshman Shane Massey, junior Kenny Amaya and Amaree’ Yates claimed three of the four honors on the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association weekly honor roll. Massey was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, Amaya was selected Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Yates was voted as the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.