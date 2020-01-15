Steelers hire former Maryland interim coach Matt Canada as quarterbacks coach

Horse racing: No Guts No Glory Farm’s Anna’s Bandit, a winner of six consecutive races to end 2019, will get the chance to extend her streak into the new year when she faces six rivals in the $75,000 Geisha at Laurel Park on Saturday. The 47th running of the Geisha for fillies and mares 4 and older is the first of two $75,000 stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses going 1 mile on a nine-race program, followed by the 78th renewal of the Jennings for 4-year-olds and up. First race post time is 12:25 p.m.