Maryland football adds three on signing day; Terps promote Baltimore native Brawley Evans to outside linebackers coach

The Maryland football team officially added three players to its 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday and announced changes to its coaching staff.
Lackawanna College (Pennsylvania) three-star offensive tackle Amelio Moran, Iowa Western Community College three-star defensive tackle Almosse Titi and Milford Academy (New York) three-star safety Osita Smith join the Terps, whose 2020 class ranks No. 31 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Smith, a graduate of Wilde Lake in Howard County, originally signed with West Virginia but played a post-graduate season at Milford Academy.
Three-star Potomac wide receiver Corey Dyches and three-star Charles Herbert Flowers offensive tackle Santana Saunders are the only Terps commits who remain unsigned.
Meanwhile, Brian Williams, who coached outside linebackers for the Terps in 2019, will now coach the defensive line, and Brawley Evans, who has served as an analyst for the past four seasons, has been promoted to outside linebackers coach, coach Mike Locksley announced.
Evans, a Baltimore native and all-state running back at Dundalk, began his second stint at Maryland in 2016 after spending two season as the defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Morgan State. Before his time on the Bears staff, Evans was a graduate assistant at Maryland from 2012 to 2013 and was the defensive backs coach at Good Counsel in Olney.
Williams replaces Delbert Cowsette, a former Maryland defensive lineman from 1996 to 1999 who previously coached five seasons at Albany.
Locksley also announced that Matt Robinson, who served as a graduate assistant in 2019, has been promoted to quality control analyst.
>> Towson University added 11 more players on national signing day, including Dunbar fullback Dion Crews-Harris, a second-team All-Metro selection at linebacker in 2019. Crews-Harris led the Poets with 934 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 122 tackles and 14 sacks his senior year. Paint Branch linebacker Tobi Adedoyin, Exeter Township (Pa.) kicker Josh Cupitt, Bishop McNamara outside linebacker JaVaughn Faunteroy, Fork Union Military Academy running back Sabias Folley, Avalon wide receiver Brady McElhaney (a former Arundel High standout), Haddonfield (N.J.) quarterback Nick Patrizi, Reedley College (Ga.) cornerback Charles Peeples, and Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) safety Ubayd Steed also signed their letters of intent. Ball State outside linebacker Michael Robinson Jr. and Maryland tight end Robert Schwob will join the team as transfers.
Horse racing: Blue Eyed Girl, who impressively extended her win streak to three races last time out at Laurel Park, will return to Maryland to make her stakes debut in the $250,000 Runhappy Barbara Fritchie on Feb. 15. The 68th running of the Barbara Fritchie for fillies and mares 4 and older is the co-headliner on Laurel’s lucrative Winter Carnival program, along with the $250,000 General George (G3) for older horses. Both races are contested at 7 furlongs. A trio of $100,000 stakes will also be held during Winter Carnival, the biggest day of Laurel’s ongoing winter meet — the 1-mile Miracle Wood for 3-year-olds and 1 1/16-mile Wide Country for 3-year-old fillies, and the 1 1/16-mile John B. Campbell for 4-year-olds and up. Nominations for all five stakes close Thursday, Feb. 6.
College softball: Salisbury coach and 2018 inductee into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame Margie Knight announced her intent to retire at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Knight, a Catonsville native and 1979 Salisbury graduate, enters her 24th season in charge of the Salisbury softball team in 2020. Knight owns an overall record of 829-206-2 with an .800 winning percentage in 23 previous seasons at Salisbury Across all NCAA divisions, Knight sits 11th all-time in winning percentage. In the Division III all-time record books, Knight ranks fifth in winning percentage. She is one of only 14 coaches in the history of Division III to eclipse the 800-win mark.
Men’s college track and field: Mount St. Mary’s junior Isaac Kole has been named the Northeast Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Kole won a gold medal while smashing a 34-year old school record. The third-year Mountaineer won the 1,000-meter run at the Penn State National Open, clocking in at 2:24.21.
College baseball: Towson center fielder Javon Fields has been voted to the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Team.