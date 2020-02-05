Maryland football adds three on signing day; Terps promote Baltimore native Brawley Evans to outside linebackers coach

Horse racing: Blue Eyed Girl, who impressively extended her win streak to three races last time out at Laurel Park, will return to Maryland to make her stakes debut in the $250,000 Runhappy Barbara Fritchie on Feb. 15. The 68th running of the Barbara Fritchie for fillies and mares 4 and older is the co-headliner on Laurel’s lucrative Winter Carnival program, along with the $250,000 General George (G3) for older horses. Both races are contested at 7 furlongs. A trio of $100,000 stakes will also be held during Winter Carnival, the biggest day of Laurel’s ongoing winter meet — the 1-mile Miracle Wood for 3-year-olds and 1 1/16-mile Wide Country for 3-year-old fillies, and the 1 1/16-mile John B. Campbell for 4-year-olds and up. Nominations for all five stakes close Thursday, Feb. 6.