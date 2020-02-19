No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse falls to Villanova, 13-12, for first loss of season

Logan Wisnauskas (Boy’s Latin) scored his fourth goal to bring the No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse team to within one goal of host Villanova with 38 seconds left Tuesday, but the Wildcats held on for a 13-12 victory.
Jared Bernhardt scored three goals for the Terps (3-1), who had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but couldn’t score. Maryland hosts Navy on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Villanova’s Corey McManus broke the third and final tie, at 6-6, with 1:20 left in the first half and the Wildcats (1-2) never lost the lead again. Connor Kirst (three goals, two assists) and Keegan Khan (two goals, three assists) led the way for Villanova with five points each.
Villanova was facing its third straight top-five team after losing to No. 1 Penn State and No. 3 Yale over the past two weekends.
It was the second win for the Wildcats over the Terps in program history. Villanova earned an overtime road win over Maryland in 2017.
More men’s college lacrosse: Richie Connell scored four goals to lead host Richmond (2-1) to a 12-9 victory over Navy (2-1). Richmond went on a 4-0 run start the second half and take control. Nick Cole had two goals for Navy.
Women’s college basketball: Coppin State’s Chance Graham was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Week. This is the third weekly honor that Graham has received this season, and she shares the award with North Carolina Central’s Kieche White.
Men’s college basketball: Randolph-Macon junior Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) is on the Top 50 watch list for the Bevo Francis Award for the second consecutive year. The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball (NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA). Anthony is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
College wrestling: Maryland junior Jaron Smith (Oakland Mills), who wrestles at 197 pounds, was named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week with Penn State junior Nick Lee (141 pounds). Smith picked up his second ranked victory of the season in Maryland’s dual against Northwestern last weekend, pinning No. 9 Lucas Davison at the 2:18 mark to improve to 10-7 on the year.
Men’s college lacrosse: For the first time since Big Ten lacrosse began in 2015, Maryland has swept all four weekly conference awards. Jared Bernhardt was named the Offensive Player of the Week, Matt Rahill was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Week, goalie Chris Brandau earned Specialist of the Week plaudits and Daniel Maltz rounded out the list as Freshman of the Week.
Bryant auction: Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is hosting an auction featuring Capitals and Wizards memorabilia, including items worn by Capitals and Wizards players in tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Proceeds will benefit The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and The MambaOnThree Fund. The auction concludes at the end of the second intermission during the Washington Capitals’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Go to events.handbid.com/auctions/monumental-foundation-memorabilia-auction/items to bid.
Men’s college track: Navy’s Tommy Reeder has been selected at the Patriot League Field Athlete of the Week. The senior finished third in the weight throw at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational with an IC4A-qualifying distance of 62 feet, 09.25 inches.