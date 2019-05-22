Maryland baseball defeats Illinois, 6-2, in first Big Ten tournament game

The sixth-seeded Maryland baseball team won its first-round game in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday, defeating third-seeded Illinois, 6-2.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parsons earned his 10th win, giving up one run in 7 1/3 innings. Parsons is the second pitcher in Terps history to notch double-digit wins in a season.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Maxwell Costes (Gilman) hit his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot that broke a 1-1 tie in the 8th inning.

The Terps next play Friday, when they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 7 seed Ohio State.