Digest (Nov. 19): Terps advance in NCAA men’s soccer tournament

Seniors Amar Sejdic and Sebastian Elney scored as the 11th-seeded Maryland men’s soccer team earned a 2-0 win over North Carolina State the NCAA tournament second round Sunday. The Terps (9-6-4) outshot the Wolfpack 13-1, and N.C. State (10-7-2) did not register its first shot until the 78th minute. Maryland held the advantage from the opening whistle and capitalized on their early pressure with Sejdic’s goal in the 11th minute. N.C. State keeper Leon Krapf hit an errant pass that fell to the feet of Sejdic just outside the box, and the senior took a touch and scored in the left corner of the net for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Maryland’s second goal came in the 57th minute. Junior Eli Crognale sent in a corner that Donovan Pines headed off the post and Elney followed up with a header on the rebound to double the Terps’ advantage. The Terps advance to the third round to face No. 6 seed Duke, a 1-0 winner over Pacific on Sunday night. Maryland will face the host Blue Devils on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Women’s college soccer: McDaniel scored the final two goals to overcome a 2-1 deficit and top Albright in the final of the Division III Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament. Kirsten Gibson scored two goals, including the game-winner, to earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

Et cetera

Navy earns first berth into NCAA volleyball tourney

Maddi Sgattoni’s 25th kill closed out a five-set win for the Navy women’s volleyball team over American in the championship match of the Patriot League tournament in Washington. The Mids (23-8), who shared the regular-season title with the Eagles (20-13), earned the program’s first berth into the NCAA tournament with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9 victory. The NCAA tournament Selection Show will air Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The first and second rounds will be held Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Men’s college water polo: Johns Hopkins (9-19) earned a 7-6 win over Navy (15-14) in the fifth-place game of the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Championship at Fordham University in New York.

College wrestling: Casey Cobb and team captain Nicholas Gil captured individual titles to lead Navy to a third-place finish at the 16-team Navy Classic held Saturday at the Wesley Brown Field. Six of the 23 Mids who wrestled in the tournament placed among the top six.

Horse racing: Wertheimer and Frere juvenile homebred Amino, making his second career start, wore down favored front-runner Mind the Gap for a maiden victory at Laurel Park that continued Trevor McCarthy’s resurgent return to the Maryland jockey colony. By Pioneerof the Nile out of the Pulpit mare Glycine, Graham Motion-trained Amino ($26) ran about 11/16 miles in 1:44.55 over a fast main track to win the $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds by 1¼ lengths. Mind the Gap was second, 2¾ lengths ahead of Outofthepark. It was the second straight win on the day and fifth in two days for McCarthy, 24, Maryland’s leading rider in 2014 and 2016 who is back riding full-time on the circuit after moving his tack to New York last winter. ... There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 ($1,521.52) and 50-cent Late Pick 5 ($4,282.75) for Thursday’s 10-race Thanksgiving Day program. First post is 11:25 a.m. ... Jockey Katie Davis swept the late daily double aboard Majestic Pic ($22) in the eighth race and Grace Isabella ($5.80) in the ninth.