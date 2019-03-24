Digest (March 24): Maryland women's lacrosse routs James Madison, 18-5

Led by six points apiece from senior Jen Giles (four goals, two assists) and junior Kali Hartshorn (three goals, three assists), the No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse team (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) trounced No. 6 James Madison, 18-5, on Sunday. The Dukes fell to 7-3. Senior Meghan Siverson had a season-best four points with two goals and two assists and sophomore Grace Griffin had her second straight game with three goals for Maryland. Junior Lizzie Colson led the Terps with eight draw controls and tied a career-best with four groundballs. Senior Megan Taylor (Glenelg) made eight saves and leads the country with a .585 save percentage. Maryland will face another top-10 team Wednesday, hosting No. 10 Princeton at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Nation men: Brendan Curry scored with 41 seconds left in overtime to lift No. 12 Syracuse (5-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 9-8 win over visiting No. 2 Duke (8-2, 0-1).

Women’s college bowling

UMES beats N.C. A&T for MEAC championship

Behind a strong final frame from freshman Chloe Skurzynski, UMES defeated North Carolina A&T, 4-3, to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s bowling championship in Chesapeake, Va. The Hawks won their 10th MEAC title overall and second in three years. North Carolina A&T State, the No. 2 seed and defending champion, had the lead heading into the final frame, and Skurzynski needed two strikes to give the Hawks the comeback win. She converted on her first two attempts of the final frame, giving UMES 208 to the Aggies’ 200. Skurzynski was named the tournament’s Outstanding Performer. The Hawks earn the MEAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA national championships. The NCAA selection show will be Wednesday at 4 p.m., streamed live on NCAA.com.

More: Mount St. Mary’s fell to No. 18 Sacred Heart in the Northeast Conference championship in Hamilton Township, N.J. The Mountaineers finished their inaugural season with a 78-39 record, the most wins ever for a first-year program in the NEC. Rebecca Dodson will represent the Mountaineers at the Intercollegiate Singles Championship finals in Dayton, Ohio on April 17-21.

Et cetera

Cubs designate ex-Oriole Duensing for assignment

The Chicago Cubs have designated former Orioles reliever Brian Duensing for assignment. Duensing signed a $2 million, one-year contract with Chicago before the 2017 season, and then went 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in 68 appearances. The lefty finalized a $7 million, two-year deal with the Cubs in January 2018, but he struggled last season, going 3-0 with a 7.65 ERA in 48 games. The 36-year-old Duensing is 46-38 with a 4.19 ERA in 10 years in the majors, also playing for Minnesota and Baltimore.

College baseball: Maryland’s ninth inning rally fell short in an 8-6 loss to visiting Creighton. The Terps (12-11) brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Justin Vought popped out to end the game. Taylor Wright and AJ Lee each had two RBIs for Maryland, which opens Big Ten play against visiting Indiana on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Women’s college rugby: Mount St. Mary’s took home second place and seventh place at the West Chester 7’s tournament in West Chester, Pa. The tournament was split into two pools with the Mount having a team in each pool (Mount Team 1 and Mount Team 2). The Mount Team 1 tabbed second place after getting topped in the Finals 20-0 by West Chester Team 1 while Mount Team 2 grabbed seventh place after they defeated Bloomsburg (Team 2), 25-10. Freshman Ubaida Ahmed led the Mount Team 1 offense with nine tries while freshman Maya Grassi added nine conversion kicks. For Mount Team 2, junior Taylor Mensah led the offense with two tries.