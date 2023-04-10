Maryland guard Diamond Miller selected No. 2 overall by Minnesota Lynx in WNBA draft

From Somerset, New Jersey, to College Park, Diamond Miller’s next stop is Minneapolis.

Miller, the 6-foot-3 senior shooting guard at Maryland, was chosen by the Minnesota Lynx with the second overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA draft. Miller was selected after the Indiana Fever took South Carolina’s 6-5 power forward Aliyah Boston.

Miller is the Terps’ highest pick in the WNBA draft since Marissa Coleman was the No. 2 overall choice in 2009 by the Washington Mystics. Miller and Coleman are the program’s only No. 2 selections in the WNBA draft.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese, who traveled by train to attend the draft, described Miller’s ascent as a “dream come true.”

“This is why you’re in coaching, to kind of watch that journey, that development unfold,” Frese said before the draft. “To see her as this shy girl that came in as a freshman to being a top draft pick in the WNBA tonight, it’s amazing.”

Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected No. 2 overall by the Minnesota Lynx at the WNBA draft Monday night in New York.

Miller led the Terps this past season to a 28-7 record, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an Elite Eight appearance that ended in an 86-75 loss to overall No. 1 seed and 2022 national champion South Carolina. Miller paced the team in points (19.7), rebounds (6.4) and steals (2.1) per game and was voted a second-team All-American and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer.

ESPN WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson said Miller “jumps off of the screen.”

“It’s also the relentless mentality,” Robinson said during the network’s broadcast of the draft. “This is a competitive player who night in and night out is going to put it on the line to win. You can put the ball in her hands and let her place it on the floor, and she will deliver. An absolute star.”

Her stellar season came one year after playing through a stress fracture in the patella in her right knee that made it difficult for her to walk or straighten her leg. That injury played a role in her averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last year.

“Just because things are hard doesn’t mean you can’t overcome it, and I think I did that with that injury,” she told ESPN. “I’m just happy to be in this situation right now.”

Frese said Miller’s path seemed evident even as a high school player.

“Every year, she was able to keep developing and get better,” Frese said. “This was her dream. When she came to college, she wanted to play professionally, and those dreams are going to come true.”

Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, reacts after being selected No. 2 overall by the Minnesota Lynx at the WNBA draft Monday night in New York.

With the Lynx, who finished 14-22 and fifth in the Western Conference this past season, Miller joins an organization in rebuilding mode. The team bade farewell to Sylvia Fowles, the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2017 who retired and was the franchise’s lone representative in the All-Star game.

But Minnesota did win WNBA championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, and Miller said she is eager to help the organization reach that level again.

“I’m happy to be a part of that organization,” she said. “They’ve had a lot of success, and I’m ready to get to work.”

The Lynx produced the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2019 in forward Napheesa Collier (Connecticut) and 2020 in guard Crystal Dangerfield (Connecticut), and Frese wouldn’t be surprised if Miller followed a similar path.

“She’s 6-3 and can play multiple positions,” Frese said, adding that Miller reminds her of Connecticut Sun shooting guard DeWanna Bonner (Auburn). “She’s so good in transition and the open court. She has the ability to draw fouls. She’s a two-way player who can play both ends of the floor.”

Former Terps taken in WNBA draft

Year: Name, Pick, Team

1997: Jessie Hicks, 12th, Utah Starzz

1997: Katrina Colleton, 19th, Los Angeles Sparks

1998: Sonia Chase, 37th, Charlotte Sting

2007: Shay Doron, 16th, New York Liberty

2008: Crystal Langhorne, 6th, Washington Mystics

2008: Laura Harper, 10th, Sacramento Monarchs

2012: Anjale Barrett, 26th, Washington Mystics

2012: Lynetta Kizer, 29th, Tulsa Shock

2013: Tianna Hawkins, 6th, Seattle Storm

2014: Alyssa Thomas, 4th, New York Liberty

2015: Laurin Mincy, 27th, New York Liberty

2016: Brene Moseley, 21st, Indiana Fever

2017: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, 6th, Washington Mystics

2017: Brionna Jones, 8th, Connecticut Sun

2020: Kaila Charles, 23rd, Connecticut Sun