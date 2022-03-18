No. 4 seed Maryland women’s basketball routs No. 13 seed Delaware, 102-71, in first round of NCAA Tournament

Maryland vs. Delaware Women’s NCAA Tournament Maryland guard Angel Reese, reacts during the first half of the women’s basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament game against Delaware at the Xfinity Center. March 18, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

COLLEGE PARK — After Maryland coach Brenda Frese watched No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast stun No. 5 seed Virginia Tech in an earlier NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round game, the Terps made sure they avoided a similar fate.

No. 4 seed Maryland scored the first four points and led wire-to-wire in a 102-71 thumping of No. 13 seed Delaware on Friday evening at Xfinity Center.

The Terps (22-8) improved to 18-0 in NCAA tournament first-round games under Frese. They advanced to Sunday’s second-round game ,where they will meet the Eagles (30-2), who upset the Hokies, 84-81.

All five of Maryland’s starters finished in double figures in points. Junior point guard Ashley Owusu led the way with 24 and was joined by junior shooting guard Diamond Miller’s 23, graduate student shooting guard Katie Benzan’s 17, sophomore power forward Angel Reese’s 15, and graduate student power forward Chloe Bibby’s 11.

Reese also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, Owusu chipped in six assists and three rebounds and Miller added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Terps capitalized on their height inside against the smaller Blue Hens. They outscored Delaware in the paint, 18-8, in the first quarter and 26-14 in the first half en route to finishing with a 50-32 advantage.

Maryland took its first double-digit lead at 27-17 with one second left in the first quarter and extended the gap to 21 at 67-46 with 3:59 left in the third. The team enjoyed its first 30-point advantage at 87-56 with 8:56 remaining in regulation.

Blue Hens senior shooting guard Jasmine Dickey demonstrated why she is the two-time Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Baltimore native and Catonsville graduate amassed a game-high 31 points — six more than her season average of 25.1, which ranked third among NCAA Division I players — and 10 rebounds.

But aside from Dickey, sophomore shooting guard Tyi Skinner (10 points and four assists) was the only other player in double digits for Delaware (24-8), the CAA tournament champion. The Blue Hens were denied their first win in the NCAA postseason since 2013.

NCAA Tournament second round

NO. 12 SEED FLORIDA GULF COAST@NO. 4 SEED MARYLAND

Sunday, TBD