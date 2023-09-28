Takeaways fueling Maryland football’s strong start, but defense knows it can ‘play a little cleaner’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Less than 24 hours after Maryland football’s 31-9 victory at Michigan State on Saturday, coach Mike Locksley attended church and was struck by the pastor’s message.

“Part of the message was about mindset and what’s going on in your brain, and how when you think positive things and how when you think negative things, you become what you focus on. Turnovers are kind of like that,” he said. “Once you get a couple, they kind of come in bunches.”

They certainly have. The Terps are tied for second among all NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision schools in turnovers forced (11) and turnover margin (plus-8). They rank fifth in the country in interceptions (seven), which is the highest total in the Big Ten.

Senior cornerback Tarheeb Still’s three interceptions are tied with 15 other players for most in the country. Teammates such as redshirt junior slot cornerback Glendon Miller said Still is an inspiration for them.

“Once one person gets it, somebody else wants to get a turnover,” Miller said. “He wants to pitch in and get in on the party.”

While an offense headed by redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, redshirt sophomore running back Roman Hemby (John Carroll) and graduate student wide receiver Jeshaun Jones drew most of the spotlight in the preseason, Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has been aided by an aggressive defense that is beginning to earn some of its own attention.

The 11 takeaways thus far already match what the 2021 squad produced in 13 games. The current team is on pace for 33 takeaways and 21 interceptions — both of which would be the most since the 2001 squad finished with 34 and 24, respectively.

The defense is also on pace to recover 12 fumbles, which would be the most since the 2014 team had 13. And on Saturday, the Terps get to face an Indiana (2-2, 0-1) offense that has committed eight turnovers, which is tied with Michigan State for the third-most in the Big Ten.

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea is sacked by Maryland linebacker Kellan Wyatt on Sept. 15 at SECU Stadium. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The unit’s proficiency was evident to Tagovailoa, who recalled getting intercepted three times by the first-team defense during “good-on-good” exercises in the week of practices leading up to an eventual 42-14 win against Virginia on Sept. 15.

“Iron sharpens iron, and we get each other better,” he said. “I always love going good-on-good because we get a good look from our defense, and we get full-speed reps.”

Locksley said the defense’s ball-hawking ability is a welcomed development considering the Terps’ past troubles in forcing takeaways. Since Locksley took over in 2019, Maryland’s best season for turnovers was his first when that squad finished with 16.

“We’ve been a team that has not taken the ball away the last couple years,” he said. “I remember coming in always talking about, ‘We’ve got to find ways to get our hands on more balls.’ The last couple weeks, it’s like the floodgates have opened, and our guys are hungry for it on that side of the ball. It’s definitely been a catalyst in how we’ve been able to overcome slow starts, and last week, it helped with our fast start.”

The defense’s prowess has contributed to Maryland’s offense leading the Big Ten in yards per game (450.5) and ranking second in points per game (37.2), passing yards (283.8) and third-down conversions (50%). The offense has scored 56 points off turnovers and has had to go less than 50 yards to reach the end zone four times.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things, playing complementary football,” Tagovailoa said. “Our defense has been lights-out for us. They turned the ball over four times last week, and it’s a big momentum shift. It really gets the offense going to score and get up early, especially with the late starts we’ve had recently.”

Still, there is room for improvement. In the win at Michigan State, the Spartans totaled 376 yards of offense and earned 26 first downs. How they ended up with only nine points mystified Locksley.

“Every first down seemed like it was 5 or 6 yards,” he said. “From the 20 to the 20 [yard lines], I just never felt like we were stopping them. But then I looked up, and they scored nine points. The ultimate goal is to hold them out of the end zone, but the standard is to stop the run and play good third-down defense. We didn’t accomplish those things to the standard we want to have them accomplished and the goals we set for games.”

Although the Terps rank 11th in the nation in scoring defense (12.2 points allowed per game) and haven’t given up multiple touchdown passes in 10 straight games — which is tied with Marshall for the longest active streak in the FBS — they rank 12th among 14 teams in the Big Ten in first downs allowed per game (20.8) and eighth in passing yards surrendered per game (213.5) and third-down conversion rate (37.3%).

“That’s why I say we haven’t played our cleanest game on such as third downs and stuff,” Miller said. “We can play a little cleaner. We’re up in points, but the yards, we can get those down as well. It’s the small things during the week, that’s what we’re emphasizing.”

Indiana at Maryland

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM

Outlook: Big Ten home openers have been a mixed bag for Maryland, which has split its past eight with wins in even-numbered years (2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022) and losses in odd-numbered years (2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). Still, the Terps are on the cusp of rarefied air, seeking a 2-0 start in the conference for the first time in program history and their first 5-0 start since 2001. Meanwhile, Indiana has alternated wins and losses with a 29-27 victory in four overtimes against Akron. Although the Hoosiers own a 7-4 advantage in the all-time series, Maryland has won the past two meetings, including a 38-33 victory Oct. 15 that required Billy Edwards Jr. to replace Tagovailoa after the quarterback sprained the MCL in his right knee in the fourth quarter.

Key for Maryland: Locksley has emphasized the importance of big plays, and the offense leads the Big Ten in yards per game (450.5) and ranks third in yards per play (6.5). But Indiana has allowed just 13 plays of 20 or more yards (tied for 30th nationally) and is allowing opponents to convert 30.8% of third-down opportunities (third-best in Big Ten). The Hoosiers’ defense is anchored by a group of linebackers that includes redshirt seniors Aaron Casey (41 tackles, five for loss, two sacks) and Jacob Mangum-Farrar (23 tackles, two pass breakups). “I think their linebacking corps is one of the better linebacking corps that we’ve faced thus far,” Locksley said.

Key for Indiana: The offense has labored under redshirt freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson, a Tennessee transfer who has averaged just 187.3 passing yards. The catalyst is sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas, who ranks second on the team in all-purpose yards (114.5) and leads the offense in catches (15). Locksley pointed out that the Hoosiers will resort to the triple option to get Lucas in space. “Our objective for the defense this week is to find a way to minimize No. 12′s impact on the game,” he said.