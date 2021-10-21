Calvert Hall senior defensive lineman Daniel Owens commits to Maryland

Calvert Hall senior defensive lineman Daniel Owens announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is committing to Maryland.
Owens is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 22 player from the state of Maryland in the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Owens, who picked the Terps over fellow finalists Rutgers, Syracuse and Penn State, also held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina.
Owens is the 12th player in Maryland’s 2022 recruiting class, joining McDonogh athlete Preston Howard, Henry Wise quarterback Jayden Sauray and Archbishop Spalding athlete Lavain Scruggs and linebacker Kellan Wyatt.
Last year’s Maryland recruiting class, which was ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten under coach Mike Locksley, included seven defensive linemen, the most out of any position group. Notable defensive linemen from that class include Taizse Johnson and Tommy Akingbesote.
Though it’s still early, the Terps’ 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten and No. 55 in the nation.