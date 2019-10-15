Maryland coach Mike Locksley said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr., limited by an ankle injury, remains “day to day” for Saturday’s home game against Indiana.
McFarland, who emerged as the team’s featured back and a potential star in the Big Ten while breaking LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record last season, has played the past few weeks with what Locksley called a high ankle sprain.
In last week’s 40-14 loss at Purdue, McFarland rushed just four times for 4 yards, his lowest production since the first game of his freshman year. He also dropped what appeared to be a 23-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.
Asked what his lack of production was attributable to, Locksley said, “He’s hurt. He has a high ankle sprain. If you look at the game, we played him early in the game. He got caught inside out by an inside linebacker, which never happens to Anthony McFarland.
“The guy is trying to give us everything he has. But right now with the high ankle sprain, we had an MRI on it this week to take a look, it is a high ankle sprain. One of the things with it, he hasn’t been able to practice. To be able to play the way you’re capable of playing you need to practice.”
Locksley said that McFarland’s “unfortunate” drop in the end zone, on a fourth-down pass is a “byproduct of a guy that hasn’t been able to practice the last three, four weeks. It’s frustrating for him. We’re trying to allow him to heal this week and we’ll see how he feels going into the game."
Locksley also announced that senior cornerback Tino Ellis sustained an “upper-body injury” in the Purdue game and is out for the season, effectively ending his college football career.
“Tino’s leadership has been great for us,” Locksley said. “And we’ll continue to utilize him as one of the leaders of the team even though he won’t be playing anymore.”
INDIANA@MARYLAND
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: BTN Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM