The deeper No. 17 Maryland gets into Big Ten, the deeper coach Mark Turgeon hopes to go on his bench

Marial’s status: Turgeon said that Marial, who didn’t play against Northwestern after getting in for just two minutes against Purdue, is feeling some of the effects of his nearly three-year layoff because of injuries. “He’s not feeling well,” Turgeon said. “When you’re out for two and half years, his muscles are hurting him. He fell on his hip and today he slightly twisted his ankle. He’s just going through it. I feel for the kid. But then again he made a play today, like ‘Ooh, OK. We’ll see Sunday, they’re a big team, there might be an opportunity for him to play a couple of minutes.”