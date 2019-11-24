It’s hard to imagine that the Maryland football team could regress after losing its previous game by 59 points to top-ranked Ohio State and then having two weeks to get ready to play Nebraska.
Given their recent history, it’s not hard to imagine the Terps losing yet another promising quarterback to injury early in his career.
Both happened Saturday in an even more embarrassing 54-7 loss to the Cornhuskers on senior day that saw freshman backup Lance LeGendre, one of four quarterbacks to play, suffer a dislocated shoulder in the second quarter.
The loss was the sixth straight for Maryland (3-8, 1-7), which finishes the regular season next week at Michigan State. The Terps fumbled four times, one more than their season’s previous total, including three in the first half.
The victory broke a four-game losing streak for Nebraska (5-6, 3-5), which came in favored by less than a touchdown.
Considering that the Terps were coming off a bye week in which first-year coach Mike Locksley said his team had improved, this was certainly the low point to what has gone from being a celebrated return to a disastrous debut for the former longtime Maryland assistant.
Asked if he thought his team had its nadir for the season, Locksley said, "Definitely for me it is. We had 16 seniors who had been through a lot during their time here, and for us to not play to our ability. We had a couple of weeks to prepare for it. The thing that continues to sit in my craw is the fact that us hurting us.
“We had four fumbles, we had a bunch of penalties there on special teams which kind of broke the back of our team and our momentum early in the game. ...I’ll keep saying it, when we learn to not beat ourselves first, that’s when we’ll start turning the corner and get back to winning football that we need to play.”
Things went downhill after a promising start that included freshman safety Nick Cross making a crunching tackle on the opening kickoff at the Nebraska 16, senior linebacker Keandre Jones bring down wide receiver JD Speilman for a 4-yard loss on first down and the defense eventually force the Cornhuskers to punt.
It happened quickly, as the Terps self-destructed perhaps worse than they have all season.
Junior running back Javon Leake, one of the few bright spots for Locksley’s team this season, fumbled three times, the first two in the opening quarter after a 14-yard run by Maryland’s leading rusher on the first play from scrimmage and later on a kick return by a player who leads the Big Ten and is second in the country in that category.
The first turnover led to a 6-yard run by Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills and the second helped set up the first of three 29-yard field goal by walk-on kicker Matt Waldoch, who wasn’t even on the Cornhuskers’ roster three weeks ago.
Nebraska’s second touchdown came after the much-maligned Maryland defense, which played well in spurts Saturday, had seemingly stopped the Cornhuskers on downs, only to see the drive continue after freshman cornerback Isaiah Hazel was called for “leaping” trying to block the punt. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Nebraska stretched its lead to 24-0 early in the second quarter when Martinez hit wide receiver JD Speilman that was tipped by two Maryland defenders in the end zone. The Cornhuskers seemed to be on the verge of scoring again when freshman safety Nick Cross intercepted Martinez in the end zone on the next series.
Locksley replaced Jackson with LeGendre.
On his second series, the former four-star prospect gave the small crowd something to cheer about with runs of 26 and 16 yards. But on the second run, LeGendre was injured — and also fumbled — as he was hit. After a few minutes on the ground, LeGendre went to the lockerroom room holding left arm.
Jackson returned, but on Maryland’s first play from scrimmage, he was hit as he threw off-balanced and appeared to injure his right arm. Jackson, who missed three games with a sprained ankle earlier this season, was briefly replaced by redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome, who was nearly intercepted and then sacked when the Terps went for it fourth-and-5 from their own 46.
Four plays later, Martinez found Speilman for a 16-yard touchdown and a 31-0 lead. Maryland was stopped on another fourth down play with redshirt sophomore Anthony McFarland Jr. getting stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1 at its own 40. Then the Cornhuskers moved to the Maryland 12, where Waldoch made a 29-yard field goal as the first half ended.
With his team trailing 37-0 early in the third quarter, Locksley replaced Jackson with redshirt sophomore Tyler DeSue, briefly.
DeSue last played in mop-out duty in a 52-10 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 26. DeSue, who led the Terps on a long drive that ended with a missed field on his first drive against the Gophers and later threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Tayon Fleet-Davis, threw behind receiver Brian Cobbs on first down and was sacked on third down. Jackson came back in the game for the third time.
Leake’s third fumble — giving Maryland four for the game, one more than the Terps had made in their first 10 games combined — came in the fourth quarter with Nebraska ahead 47-0. With freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey led the Cornhuskers on a 10-play, 50-yard drive that ended with the younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey scoring on a 5-yard run.
Leake finished the game by breaking a 58-yard touchdown run for Maryland’s only score of the game. It was Leake’s eighth rushing touchdown of the season, his third of 50 yards or more, to go along with a pair of 100-yard kickoff returns.
MARYLAND@MICHIGAN STATE
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: FS1 Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM