Maryland basketball’s Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith earn All-Big Ten honors

Smith recorded his 21st double double of the season in Sunday’s 83-70 win over then-No. 25 Michigan to help the Terps capture a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, the Terps’ first since joining the league in 2014. He has averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season, and is a finalist for the Naismith Award, given to the top player in college basketball.