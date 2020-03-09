Maryland basketball’s Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith earn All-Big Ten honors

Maryland men’s basketball senior guard Anthony Cowan and sophomore forward Jalen Smith on Monday received All-Big Ten honors as voted by the conference’s coaches and media.
Smith, the former Mount Saint Joseph star, was voted to the All-Big Ten first team by the league’s coaches and media, while Cowan was named All-Big Ten first team by the coaches and second team by the media. Smith was also named to the league’s All-Defensive team.
Iowa center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and media. Joining Smith and Cowan on the first team are Garza, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, who was named first team by the media but second team by the coaches.
Wisconsin’s Greg Gard was selected Big Ten Coach of the Year by the coaches and media after leading the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Smith recorded his 21st double double of the season in Sunday’s 83-70 win over then-No. 25 Michigan to help the Terps capture a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, the Terps’ first since joining the league in 2014. He has averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season, and is a finalist for the Naismith Award, given to the top player in college basketball.
Cowan, who has averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists this season, is 119 points away from 2,000 for his career, and 134 from matching John Lucas for sixth on Maryland’s all-time scoring list. He set the program record for free-throws made in Sunday’s win.
Maryland, which fell to No. 12 in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, has the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament, and will face either No. 14 seed Nebraska, No. 11 seed Indiana or No. 6 seed Penn State in the quarterfinals Friday in Indianapolis.
Big Ten quarterfinals
Indianapolis
NO. 3 SEED MARYLAND vs. TBD
Friday, approximately 9 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM