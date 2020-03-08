Behind Anthony Cowan Jr., No. 9 Maryland beats No. 25 Michigan, 83-70, to clinch share of Big Ten title

As Anthony Cowan Jr. subbed out for one last time at Xfinity Center, the typically emotionless Cowan began to tear up, as he dapped and embraced his teammates and coaches.
In the final home game of his career, Cowan scored 20 points and eight assists, as No. 9 Maryland defeated No. 25 Michigan, 83-70, on Sunday. With the win, the Terps clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first since joining the conference in 2014.
Four Maryland players scored in double figures, led by Cowan and sophomore forward Jalen Smith. Smith recorded his 21st double double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore guards Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins combined for 34 points.
Maryland, after allowing an average of 77 points in its last four games, was more active on defense, especially in transition and rotations. Michigan shot 48% from the field but made just six of its 20 3-point attempts.
A 7-0 run gave Maryland a 12-point lead in the first half and a fast-break dunk by Smith gave the Terps a 13-point lead, their largest lead of the half.
Smith pushed the lead back to 13 right before the half ended, courtesy of a buzzer-beater from inside halfcourt.
Seven first-half turnovers, compared with two for Maryland, allowed more shooting opportunities for the Terps, who made 17 of their 30 shots (56.7%). Michigan shot 11-for-22 in the first half.
Michigan cut into Maryland’s lead in the second half, with a 7-0 run bringing the Terps’ lead to three with 10 minutes remaining.
A subsequent 9-2 run by Maryland gave the Terps a 10-point lead with under seven minutes remaining. Ayala made two of his three 3-pointers during the stretch.
After missing two straight free-throws, Ayala grabbed his own rebound and found Wiggins for a corner 3 to bump Maryland’s lead to 10 after Michigan cut the deficit to single digits.
Wiggins and Ayala combined to score 23 points in the second half and shoot 5-for-7 on 3-pointers.
Maryland iced the game late with free throws, and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon allowed his senior walk-ons Travis Valmon and Will Clark on the court for the game’s final seconds, while subbing out Cowan and allowing him one final standing ovation in front of the Xfinity Center crowd.
As the buzzer signaled the end of the regular season, Cowan donned a hat, commemorating the team’s regular-season title. It was a signal of the first banner Cowan sought when he entered his senior campaign.