No. 7 Maryland’s rally falls short in 79-72 loss to No. 25 Ohio State, ending 9-game winning streak

The week began with Maryland returning to No. 7 in Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll, matching the Terps’ preseason ranking. By the time Sunday’s ranked matchup with No. 25 Ohio State approached, Maryland found itself in position to make a leap heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
No. 9 Penn State dropped back-to-back games, widening Maryland’s lead in the Big Ten. Four of the six teams ranked above Maryland in the AP poll lost, opening a lane for Maryland to slip into one of the projected top-four seeds in the NCAA tournament.
The Terps failed to take advantage of the opportunity.
Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. fouled out with 3:54 left in the game Sunday after receiving a technical foul and his fifth personal foul, and Ohio State defeated Maryland, 79-72, ending the Terps’ nine-game winning streak.
Sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who entered Sunday’s game with nine straight double doubles, saw his streak end, recording eight points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins scored a career-high 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range.
Cowan, who was just as impressive during the team’s winning streak, recorded 10 points and seven assists but shot 1-for-4 from the field. Cowan was assessed the technical after hitting the floor after a driving layup and not receiving a foul call. A frustrated Cowan kicked out his leg in the direction of Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, who was also on the ground in front of Cowan.
Maryland entered halftime down 40-33. The Terps did not make a field goal in the last five minutes of the half and had its top big men in foul trouble.
Ohio State made five 3-pointers in the game’s first 10 minutes after recording just five total in the teams’ first matchup Jan. 11 in College Park, a 67-55 win for the Terps. The Buckeyes, the best 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten, made eight of their 16 3-point shots in the first half but just two of nine attempts in the second.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, who has typically not ventured deep into his bench, had nine players see the court in the first half, and seven players were on the court for at least five minutes.
In a good sign for the bench, Maryland retook the lead in the first half with Cowan and Smith both off the court for a three-minute stretch.
Freshman center Chol Marial got his most playing time in over a month with both Smith and freshman forward Donta Scott getting into foul trouble in the first half. Marial, who Turgeon has played in small stints, logged 11 minutes, his most playing time since Jan. 4 against Indiana, but didn’t score a point and committed three fouls.
Ohio State built a 14-point lead with a 7-0 run three minutes into the second half. Maryland methodically cut into Ohio State’s lead, turning to a zone defense to stifle the Buckeyes offense.
A 7-0 run brought Maryland to within three with under six minutes remaining, but Ohio State responded. Cowan’s layup brought Maryland within five with under four minutes remaining, but he was disqualified after receiving the technical and his fifth foul.
The Buckeyes made the ensuing two free throws, giving them a seven-point lead. Maryland, which trailed by as many as 14 points, got a close as four without its senior leader on the bench but couldn’t stage another comeback win on the road.
No. 7 Maryland@Minnesota
Wednesday, 9 p.m.
TV: BTN
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM