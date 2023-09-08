Tight end Corey Dyches filling role as playmaker for Taulia Tagovailoa and Terps offense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Minutes before Maryland football’s season opener against Towson on Saturday, it was announced that tight end Corey Dyches had changed his uniform number from No. 84 to No. 2.

More than three hours later, Dyches walked away from the Terps’ 38-6 thrashing of the Tigers at SECU Stadium in College Park with a career-high 108 yards and one touchdown. So did the number change help?

“I didn’t feel any faster,” he joked. “But I don’t see the number when I’m playing. I treat the game the same whether it was 84 or 2.”

New year, new number 😤 pic.twitter.com/HebFmVa2XS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 2, 2023

Dyches emerged as redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s most effective target, catching all six balls thrown his way. It marked only the first 100-yard effort of his career since catching four passes for 106 yards and two scores in a 31-29 loss to Purdue on Oct. 8, 2022, and the second-highest total among all NCAA Football Bowl Subdivisions tight ends thus far.

But coach Mike Locksley said Dyches’ performance wasn’t stunning to those who have watched him in the preseason.

“Corey’s been one of those guys that we’ve identified as a playmaker,” he said. “What we saw Corey do today was things he did all camp long. It started last year with him in terms of the value he gives us in the passing game. He had a big game and executed really well, and it was good to see that from Corey.”

Dyches’ outing caught the attention of NBC Sports college football analyst and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge, who will contribute to the network’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” coverage of Maryland’s home game against Charlotte on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“He stood out, and what stood out to me when I put the film on was his versatility,” Blackledge said. “They were able to line him up in the backfield, line him up at the end of the line, put him in a wing position, put him in motion because size-wise, he’s not your typical tight end. He’s more of a big receiver. I thought his versatility in where they were able to line him up made him very valuable. And once he got the ball in his hands, he’s pretty good with the ball in his hands. He was impressive to me.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound redshirt junior has brimmed with potential since last season. And on an offense that boasted wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones, Dyches ranked second on the team in receiving yards (494) and third in receptions (39) and tied for second in touchdown catches (three) and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

With all but Jones having left the program to try to earn a spot in the NFL, Dyches now looms as one of the more reliable — and experienced — options for Tagovailoa.

“We’ve got a great connection,” he said of his relationship with the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “He has a great connection with everybody on the team. In the pass game, that’s how it’s got to be. Everybody’s got to be on the same page. That’s just how it is in our locker room. Whichever receiver it is, you’ve just got to have a great relationship, and we all love him.”

One sign of their chemistry occurred Saturday on the offense’s first series. On second-and-2 at Maryland’s 33-yard line, Dyches ran an in route and caught a pass from Tagovailoa at the 47. He then cut from left to right across the field to add 30 more yards for a 44-yard gain that put the ball at Towson’s 23. Two plays later, Tagovailoa scrambled 23 yards to give the Terps a 7-0 lead with just 2:54 elapsed from the game.

Blackledge said a pass-catching tight end can make life easier for a quarterback, especially in the middle of the field.

“It helps,” he said. “He had that seam route for a touchdown. He had a nice dig and in route early in the ball game where he worked the middle of the field and looked really good doing it. I think that’s definitely a threat to the defense.”

Dyches, an Oxon Hill resident and Potomac High graduate, heaped praise on offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for recognizing the Tigers defense’s tendencies.

“They run a lot of open [looks] in the middle of the field,” he said. “Coaches took advantage of that and made the right calls. We talked with them, but Gattis, he made a great decision because he sees everything from up top.”

Tagovailoa, who improved on his all-time marks of passing yards (8,139), touchdown passes (54), completions (687) and completion percentage (.674), praised Dyches for finding the gaps in Towson’s defense.

“Dyches does a really good job of getting open, and he’s a playmaker just like all of our other guys,” he said. “That’s just our offense and how we process things. We try to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands and let them do the rest.”

With Jones (five catches on six targets for 57 yards and one touchdown), sophomore Octavian Smith Jr. (four catches on seven targets for 42 yards) and junior Kaden Prather (two catches on five targets for 18 yards and one touchdown) occupying the secondary, Dyches can be productive at all three levels. He also benefits from playing with the Big Ten’s most experienced quarterback in Tagovailoa.

“I’ve got a great quarterback,” he acknowledged. “As long as I do my job, he’ll get the ball where it needs to be.”

No one yet is anointing Dyches as the next in the line of Maryland tight ends who have forged a path to the NFL as Frank Wycheck (1990-92), Vernon Davis (2003-05) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (2018-21) did. Dyches is more concerned with contributing to the current team’s fate.

“I treat every play as if it’s the last play,” he said. “If I make the catch — first catch, second catch — I put it behind me just so I can build off of it. I don’t necessarily count them, but really just building for that next play.”

Charlotte (1-0) at Maryland (1-0)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC and Peacock

Radio: 105.7 FM

Outlook: Both teams are coming off thorough wins against inferior opponents Saturday with the 49ers steamrolling South Carolina State, 24-3, and the Terps doing the same to Towson, 38-6. Charlotte has many familiar faces to Baltimore area fans in coach Biff Poggi, who coached at Gilman and St. Frances, 28 St. Frances graduates, six Maryland transfers (redshirt sophomore tight end Joey Bearns III, sophomore linebacker T.J. Butler, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Austin Fontaine, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green, senior defensive back Isaiah Hazel, and sophomore defensive lineman Zion Shockley), one Towson transfer (senior running back Joachim Bangda), and one Navy transfer (defensive back Randy Franklin). The 49ers are seeking their second 2-0 start in the last three seasons, while the Terps are looking to improve to 2-0 for the eighth time in the last nine years.

Key for Maryland: Tagovailoa avoided getting sacked by Towson but did absorb a big hit on the game’s opening drive that required medical attention on the sideline. Tagovailoa, who was on the receiving end of a blow that drew a roughing the passer call in the second quarter, must evade trouble against a 49ers pass rush that yielded three sacks and six quarterback hurries, according to Blackledge. “I think having a diverse plan of trying to keep this Charlotte defense off balance and mixing things up, that’s the better chance they’re going to have,” he said.

Key for Charlotte: South Carolina State’s defense intercepted senior quarterback Jalon Jones (St. Frances) twice but converted those miscues into only three points. Add in a fumble that the Bulldogs failed to recover, and the 49ers dodged what could have been a much more competitive game. Blackledge said Charlotte must protect the ball against a Terps defense that didn’t produce a turnover against Towson but did not surrender a touchdown for the third consecutive game. “They’re not going to be able to overcome turnovers like that on the road against a better team like Maryland,” Blackledge said.