College baseball roundup: Johns Hopkins advances to final day of bracket play in College World Series

Here’s roundup of local college baseball action on Saturday, June 3:

Division I

Maryland vs. Wake Forest: The game between the Terps and top-seeded Demon Deacons, set to start at 6 p.m., was delayed because of inclement weather in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 10, Baldwin Wallace 6: Shawn Steuerer drove in six runs as the top-seeded Blue Jays (46-5) beat the No. 5 seed Yellow Jackets (37-11) to advance to the final day of bracket play in the College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Johns Hopkins, which has yet to lose in the double-elimination tournament, will play Monday against either Misericordia or Baldwin Wallace. Monday’s winner advances to the best-of-three championship series, which starts Wednesday.

In the sixth inning, Steuerer hit his second bases-clearing double in as many days to give the Blue Jays a 6-2 lead. He finished 3-for-5, while Jake Siani, Dillon Souvignier (3-for-4), Tripp Myers (1-for-4) and James Stevens (1-for-3) each drove in a run.

Starting pitcher Kieren Collins allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out five and walking two. Ben Keever, Jaspar Carmichael and Matt Savedoff allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits in relief to help close out the win.

Salisbury vs Wisconsin-La Crosse: 7:10 p.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Division III softball

Salisbury 14, Rowan 1: The top-seeded Sea Gulls (46-4) scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to a victory over the No. 6 seed Profs (42-10) in a College World Series elimination game in Marshall, Texas.

Lauren Meyers (C. Milton Wright) hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, Madi Lemon went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Lindsey Windsor (3-for-4), Carrie Jacoby (2-for-3) and Natalie Paoli (2-for-5) each drove in two runs as Salisbury finished with 16 hits. The Sea Gulls added six runs in top of the seventh to cement their program-record 46th win of the season.

Windor allowed just one hit in four shutout innings, and Nicole Ortega and Madison Taylor surrendered one run on four hits in three innings of relief. They combined for five strikeouts and one walk.

Salisbury will take on No. 5 seed Berry, an 8-1 winner over Moravian, on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the final day of bracket play in the double-elimination tournament before the finals begin Tuesday.