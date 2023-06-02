College baseball roundup: Maryland wins NCAA regional opener; Johns Hopkins advances in College World Series

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s roundup of local college baseball action on Friday, June 2:

Division I

Maryland 7, Northeastern 2: Nick Lorusso became the first Division I player in 20 years to record 100 RBIs in a single season in leading the Terps (42-19) over the Huskies (44-15) in the opener of an NCAA Tournament Regional at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Terps, the Big Ten regular-season and tournament champions, will take on the winner of No. 1 seed Wake Forest-George Mason on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Lorusso finished 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and single while adding two runs and two RBIs. His first-inning homer was his 24th of the season, tying Maryland’s single-season home run record set by Chris “Bubba” Alleyne last year. With his 100 RBIs, Lorusso became the first player to reach the century mark since New Mexico State’s Billy Becher had 118 in 2003.

Eddie Hacopian hit a solo homer in the second inning, putting the Terps up 2-0 after Lorusso’s blast gave Maryland a 1-0 lead in the first. Lorusso scored the go-ahead run after his triple, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Ian Petrutz in the fourth.

Lorusso and Hacopian each drove in runs in the fifth to extend Maryland’s lead to 5-2. Petrutz became the third Terp with two RBIs, driving in Luke Shliger in the eighth, and Matt Shaw scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

Starting pitcher Jason Savacool (9-5) allowed just two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out seven. Kenny Lippman pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Andrew Johnson (Glenelg) closed the game in the ninth.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 10, Misericordia 5: Shawn Steuerer hit a two-out, bases-clearing double to break the tie in the eighth inning as the top-seeded Blue Jays rallied from a 5-2 deficit to defeat the No. 8 seed Cougars and advance in the winners’ bracket of the College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

B8| WE HAVE THE LEAD! Shawn Steuerer clears the bases on a double to left center! Frank tacks on another with an RBI! #GoHop



Sam Frank (1-for-4) and Dillon Souvignier (3-for-5) each drove in two runs for Johns Hopkins (45-5), which scored twice in seventh to pull within one, 5-4, before breaking the game open with six runs in the eighth. After Steuerer’s big hit, Frank brought him home on an RBI double and later scored on a double steal for the final run.

Gabriel Romano pitched seven innings and allowed five runs, all unearned, as the Blue Jays finished with eight errors. Ben Keever and Jaspar Carmichael delivered two shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk. Carmichael entered with runners on first and second in the ninth and recorded a strikeout and flyout to end the game.

Johns Hopkins will face the Endicott-Baldwin Wallace winner on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Division III softball

Salisbury 3, Christopher Newport 1: Lindsey Windsor allowed one unearned run and four hits in seven innings to lead the top-seeded Seagulls (45-4) over the No. 4 seed Captains (31-13) in a College World Series elimination game in Marshall, Texas.

Madi Lemon hit a solo homer and Carrie Jacoby added an RBI double in the third inning to put Salisbury on top for good. Abby Mace hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it 3-1, and that was more than enough for Windsor, who struck out three and walked one to move to 16-1.

Salisbury, which fell 4-1 to Moravian on Thursday, will face the Moravian-Berry loser on Saturday at noon for a chance to reach the finals in the double-elimination tournament.