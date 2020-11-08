Mississippi State transfer Chloe Bibby granted immediate eligibility for Maryland women’s basketball

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard/forward Chloe Bibby has received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Sunday.
Bibby, a native of Australia, played in 88 career games at Mississippi State and averaged 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game over the past two seasons.
Bibby started in all 18 games of the 2018-19 season before suffering an ACL tear. Before the injury, she averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 45% from 3-point range (36-for-80). Bibby helped the Bulldogs reach the 2018 NCAA title game and the 2019 Elite Eight and SEC championship.
Bibby is the Terps' fourth new player this season, joining Katie Benzan, a guard graduate transfer from Harvard, Taisiya Kozlova, a 6-1 freshman guard from Russia, and Angel Reese, the No. 2 player in the country in the class of 2020 from St. Frances.
The Terps return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu and rising sophomores Faith Masonius and Diamond Miller. Redshirt sophomore Mimi Collins will be eligible after transferring to College Park last year from Tennessee, and redshirt junior Channise Lewis will return after a knee injury.
Maryland will open its 2020-21 season with three games at the Gulf Coast Showcase during Thanksgiving weekend in Estero, Florida.