Maryland's Bruno Fernando named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list

Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando was among 15 players named Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to its Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award midseason watch list.

The 6-foot-10 Angolan ranks second among Big Ten players in blocked shots per game (2.2), rebounds per game (10.4) and double doubles (11). In league play, Fernando is averaging a league-best 12 rebounds.

Last week, Fernando was named both the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week in leading the Terps, now ranked No. 13, to wins over then-No. 22 Indiana and Wisconsin .

Fernando is one of four Big Ten players named to the list. The other Big Ten players are Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy and Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ.

Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens, a 6-foot-11, 205-pound Odenton native who graduated from St. Vincent Pallotti and spent a postgraduate year at Mount Zion Prep, was also named to the list.

