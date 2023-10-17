For former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout Brett Schmidt, helping find a cure for son’s eye disease is latest battle

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Maryland men's lacrosse defenseman Brett Schmidt and his family. Brett is holding their older son, Henry, while his wife, Nina, is holding their younger son, James. (Brett Schmidt)

When he was a defenseman for Maryland men’s lacrosse, Brett Schmidt was tasked with limiting attackmen like Duke’s Ned Crotty and Virginia’s Steele Stanwick and helping the Terps try to defeat the Blue Devils and Cavaliers for Atlantic Coast Conference supremacy.

Schmidt is working on overcoming a greater challenge.

Schmidt and his wife, Nina, are the proud parents of almost 4-year-old Henry, who was born with a rare eye disorder that has taken his vision. On Saturday, they will participate in the 17th annual Charlotte VisionWalk in Charlotte, North Carolina — which Schmidt has chaired for the past three years — to raise funds for finding cures to retinal diseases that cause complete or partial blindness.

Schmidt acknowledged the “roller coaster” of emotions he and Nina have endured. But he also said raising Henry is a greater reward.

“He has completely changed our lives and who we are as people,” he said. “We’re better for it, and we couldn’t be more proud of our little man and honored to be his parents.”

Those who know Schmidt say his determination makes him the perfect candidate to lead the efforts to heighten awareness about blindness.

“I think they really are a beacon of hope for people and a great representation and advocate for parents who have received those diagnoses for their kids,” said Olivia Chase, events manager at Foundation Fighting Blindness. Brett and Nina Schmidt launched the organization’s Charlotte chapter.

“I think the average person would just flounder and not know where to go or what to do, but Brett and Nina took it head-on and were incredibly impressive,” said former Maryland goalkeeper Mark White, a teammate of Schmidt’s who will participate in his third straight VisionWalk with his 2 1/2-year-old son Wells.

Schmidt is familiar to fans of lacrosse and the Terps. In four years at Maryland, he helped the program share the ACC regular-season championship with Duke and Virginia in 2009, win the league’s tournament crown in 2011, and advance to that season’s NCAA title game, where they fell to Virginia, 9-7, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Before graduating in 2011 with a bachelor’s in finance, Schmidt was selected by the Denver Outlaws in the third round of the Major League Lacrosse draft. After one season there, he was traded to the expansion Charlotte Hounds and moved to North Carolina, where he doubled as a financial advisor for BB&T and is currently a vice president and a financial consultant at Truist Investment Services.

In seven years, Schmidt helped the Hounds qualify for two playoff berths, including a championship game appearance in 2013. He then joined the Premier Lacrosse League’s Whipsnakes, which boasted 20 former Maryland players, and helped them capture PLL championships in 2019 and 2020 before retiring.

In November 2019, Schmidt and the former Nina Bianchi — who married the year before — welcomed Henry. At Henry’s 2-month check-up, the family’s pediatrician expressed concern over his vision and referred the family to a pediatric ophthalmologist. That doctor confirmed that something was amiss and sent the family to Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, where 9-month-old Henry was diagnosed with Leber Congenital Amaurosis.

Leber Congenital Amaurosis is an inherited eye disorder that affects the retina, according to the National Institutes of Health’s Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. Fewer than 50,000 Americans have been diagnosed with the condition, according to the center.

Before the diagnosis, the Schmidts took Henry to undergo CAT scans and MRIs to determine if the problem was cognitive-based. The diagnosis of Leber Congenital Amaurosis elicited an uncommon reaction.

“We had been faced with much more daunting diagnoses, so this news was welcomed and gave us enough answers that we could move forward and start building out a plan for Henry’s happiness and success,” he said. “It was one of those moments where you realize how much our take on life is truly all about perspective.”

Henry is completely blind, has access to a library of books in Braille at home, and uses audio and touch sensory cues and his memory to navigate his surroundings. Schmidt said one of his favorite memories involved Henry correctly noting that his father had brought a handful of chocolate chips from the kitchen to the master bedroom, walking over to the dresser, and grabbing three chips off the top to eat them.

“It’s amazing to see the things he can put together of what’s going on in the world around him without seeing it,” Schmidt said. “He surprises us every day with how smart and aware he is of his environment.”

There are some difficulties. Henry has been using a walking cane since he was 2. Learning how to eat with a fork is challenging.

Schmidt said Henry’s condition reminds him of a lesson learned from lacrosse.

“There are a lot of sayings out there, but approach each day with the mindset to control the controllables,” he said. “We can only control the outcome and his perspective of his condition and how he lives every day and how we live every day.”

Henry Schmidt, 3, is completely blind, has access to a library of books in Braille at home, and uses audio and touch sensory cues and his memory to navigate his surroundings. (Brett Schmidt)

Former teammates like long-stick midfielder Brian Farrell said Schmidt’s attitude is the least surprising aspect of their fight.

“He is a full-steam-ahead activist as he’s always done with everything in his life, and Nina’s obviously been there by his side the whole way,” said Farrell, a Boys’ Latin graduate who is a guidance counselor and the varsity boys lacrosse coach at his alma mater. “They’re just trying to do what’s best for Henry.”

White got choked up describing Brett and Nina as role models for Henry.

“They’re really living life as if there’s nothing going on, which is so awesome to see,” he said. “Henry is going to be better for it. He’s not in a bubble, he’s not overly protected by them. He’s held to the same standards that their other son is and every other kid around.”

Because both Brett and Nina have the recessive gene for Leber Congenital Amaurosis, their children have a 25% chance of inheriting the eye disorder. Their second son, James, has his sight, and they will welcome their third child in May.

Chase, the Foundation Fighting Blindness executive, said since Schmidt became chairman of the Charlotte VisionWalk, 225 walkers raised about $150,000 in 2021, and 295 participants raised another $150,000 in 2022.

“Prior to COVID, the VisionWalk wasn’t breaking $100,000,” she said. “I don’t think we would be where we are today without them.”

In addition to White and Farrell, Schmidt said former Terps teammates Justin and Owen Blye, Ryder Bohlander and Max Schmidt plan to take part in Saturday’s VisionWalk. He said he is grateful for their continuing friendship.

“It makes you realize how fortunate you are to have guys you can rely on and that support you and your family,” he said. “Being able to stay close with them and share this experience, it’s hard to put into words how much this means to me and my family.”

Farrell said he and his teammates wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’re there to bring light to this and to try to help Brett and Nina and the foundation the best we can,” he said. “There’s power in that, I believe.”

For more information or to contribute to Team Henry’s fundraising page, go to give.fightingblindness.org.