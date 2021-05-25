Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese signs contract extension through 2026-27

Brenda Frese has signed a contract extension to remain the Maryland women’s basketball coach through the 2026-27 season.
Athletic director Damon Evans announced the agreement Tuesday morning that includes an option for an additional one year-extension for the 2027-28 season. The six-year contract will become effective this month.
Evans said he wanted Frese leading the Terps for many years to come.
“Coach Frese has shown consistent excellence on and off the court throughout her 19 years here at Maryland,” Evans said in a news release. “Coach Frese’s teams have shown unprecedented success in the Big Ten and have sustained success among the nation’s best. Her program is a model for many because the student-athletes she brings to Maryland are simply the best of the best.”
The Associated Press, ESPN and The Athletic named Frese the National Coach of the Year this past season. The coach earned the honor for the second time in her 19-season career with the Terps after guiding Maryland to its best scoring season in program history with 90.8 points per game, its sixth Big Ten crown in seven years and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Terps lost, 64-61, to Texas in the third round.
Frese, who has led Maryland to 17 NCAA tournament appearances and 14 conference championships, is one of only four coaches to earn multiple AP Women’s Coach of the Year honors since its inception in 1995. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor coach now at LSU, and Muffet McGraw, the former longtime Notre Dame coach, are the others.
Frese also was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the fourth time this year. “I am honored and humbled to have led this program the past 19 years and am so proud of the national power we have rebuilt and sustained,” Frese said in the release, thanking Evans, president Darryll Pines and deputy athletic director Colleen Sorem. “I am looking forward to what lies ahead in the future and making some more Maryland magic.”
It didn’t matter that Maryland bid farewell to five starters after graduation. Under Frese’s hand, the 2020-21 Terps quickly meshed to go 26-3 overall and drop just one Big Ten game. During the season, Frese earned her 500th win at Maryland, becoming the winningest coach in program history with a current record of 512-131 with the Terps.
Several Terps won postseason awards and a few — Diamond Miller, Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese and Taisiya Kosolova (Russian Basketball Federation) — are participating in national team trials.
In addition, 100% of Frese’s players at College Park have graduated and 16 have been drafted into the WNBA.
“I am grateful that Maryland believes in our program,” Frese said. “Maryland is really a place where student-athletes can have it all. We take great pride in the name on the front of our uniforms and representing an elite university.”
