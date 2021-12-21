‘It’s always been a dream’: Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese takes on former standout Laura Harper and Coppin State

“In the coaching tree and your extended family, you always look out for one another, and that’s something that I’ve always been big on with our former players,” she said. “They are a priority that is really important to me, and they come first. She always knew through the years when we stay connected that whenever she needs anything, I’m here to help her. So I’ve always been that sounding board for her. We had that type of relationship when I recruited her. During her four years, we always had a close bond, and that’s extended now professionally.”