Maryland routs Iowa, 104-84, to capture Big Ten women’s basketball tournament

Iowa (18-9) has two special players in All-Big Ten standouts Monika Czinano and Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark, who had 22 and 21 points, respectively. The Hawkeyes shot 53% from the field, but couldn’t stop Maryland’s offense, whether it was trying to defend strong drives to the rim, getting back in transition, or not extending enough on the perimeter to prevent 3-pointers. The Terps seemingly did whatever they wanted.