Maryland senior Kaila Charles, the top returning scorer in the league with an average of 17 points per game, will be joined by starters Taylor Mikesell, Blair Watson, Stephanie Jones and Shakira Austin from a team that went 29-5 last season. Add three freshmen and Tennessee transfer Mimi Collins, and it adds up to Maryland being the unanimous pick by the Big Ten’s 14 head coaches to claim another regular season crown.