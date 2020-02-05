No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball holds off Rutgers, 56-51, for fifth straight win

Trailing 25-20 at halftime — the fewest points the Terps have scored in the first 20 minutes since totaling 18 in a 52-48 loss at Seton Hall on Dec. 19 — they went on a 6-2 mini-run over a 63-second stretch to draw within 27-26 with 16:37 left in the second half. Morsell, a Baltimore resident and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, fueled the surge with a dunk down the middle of the lane and a layup within 25 seconds of each other.