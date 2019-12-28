The No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball suffered a big setback to its frontcourt depth on Friday when coach Mark Turgeon confirmed that freshman twins Makhel and Makhi Mitchell are leaving the program and entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Both are 6-foot-10, 235-pound forwards from Woodrow Wilson High in Washington.
“I want to thank Makhel and Makhi for their contributions to the program,” Mark Turgeon said Saturday in a statement released by Maryland’s athletic department. “This was a decision we felt was best for both sides and we wish them and their family the very best moving forward.”
The Mitchell’s also released a joint statement: “We want to thank Coach Turgeon for the opportunity to attend the University of Maryland. We are extremely appreciative of our time in College Park, but decided it was best to seek a new opportunity."
Makhi Mitchell had played in 12 games, starting five. He averaged 9.2 minutes a game and 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Makhel Mitchell played in 10 games, all as a reserve. He average 6.7 minutes a game and 1.0 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Maryland (10-2) hosts Bryant on Sunday at noon.