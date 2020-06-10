Cockeysville’s Ike Cornish commits to play basketball at Maryland

Cockeysville basketball star Ike Cornish announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he was committing to play basketball at Maryland.
Cornish, a former Dulaney High School standout, spent the last year honing his skills at Legacy Early College in South Carolina before the coronavirus pandemic cut short his junior season.
The 6-foot-6 small forward spent his first two high school years at Dulaney before heading to Legacy and flourishing playing a national schedule. The sharpshooter averaged 15 points a game and drew interest from major colleges.
He’s rated a four-star prospect and the No. 73 overall player in the Class of 2021 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
Earlier this spring, he narrowed his recruiting list with Georgetown, Rutgers, St. John’s, Virginia Tech and Xavier joining Maryland. He originally hoped to make his college decision Aug. 21, when he turns 17, but moved up his decision.
After helping Dulaney reach the state tournament in his sophomore year, he jumped at the chance to move on to Legacy, where he stood out playing in front of college coaches at top-notch showcases.
Legacy coach BJ Jackson says that Cornish has pro potential if he sets his mind to it. Jackson has been impressed with how dedicated Cornish is in the classroom, basketball court and weight room. A common request from Cornish has been asking to get in the gym to get up extra shots.
“Ike is a very good shooter, one of those guys that once he hits his first couple shots, the rim just opens up like an ocean,” Jackson said. “But I think what he has really improved at is getting to the rim and finishing around the rim. He has a great pull-up game, has gotten better with the ball-screen action and I think with him, the more he gets comfortable handling the ball, the better he’ll be at this level.”