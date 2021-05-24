Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bino Ranson leaving for DePaul, per reports

At DePaul, Ranson is set to join new coach Tony Stubblefield, who was hired last month and will take over a program that finished 5-14 in the previous season. Ranson has connections to the Midwest, spending one year as an assistant at Xavier for the 2009-10 season. His departure leaves Turgeon without an assistant with a hometown connection to the Baltimore-DC region, a recruiting area that is vital for the program’s success. Matt Brady, the sole returning assistant from last year, is a New Jersey native who has recruited well in the Philadelphia region, helping bring in players such as Hakim Hart and Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell.