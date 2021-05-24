Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bino Ranson leaving for DePaul, per reports

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bino Ranson is leaving for the same position at DePaul, according to multiple reports.
Hired in 2010, Ranson was the longest-tenured assistant on coach Mark Turgeon’s staff and a holdover from Gary Williams’ staff.
Ranson, a Baltimore native, played a key role in Maryland’s local recruiting efforts, bringing in players such as Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell, as well as incoming freshmen Julian Reese and Ike Cornish. He also served as the lead recruiter for Diamond Stone, Eric Ayala and James Graham III.
Ranson is the second assistant to leave in an offseason that has been full of turnover for Maryland. DeAndre Haynes left after two seasons to join Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette. Turgeon in April added former Kansas teammate and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning to his staff to replace Haynes.
At DePaul, Ranson is set to join new coach Tony Stubblefield, who was hired last month and will take over a program that finished 5-14 in the previous season. Ranson has connections to the Midwest, spending one year as an assistant at Xavier for the 2009-10 season. His departure leaves Turgeon without an assistant with a hometown connection to the Baltimore-DC region, a recruiting area that is vital for the program’s success. Matt Brady, the sole returning assistant from last year, is a New Jersey native who has recruited well in the Philadelphia region, helping bring in players such as Hakim Hart and Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell.
247Sports first reported the news of Ranson’s departure.
Note: Junior forward Jairus Hamilton, who entered the transfer portal last month, will enroll at Western Kentucky, CBS Sports reported. Hamilton, who came to College Park last offseason from Boston College, averaged 6.5 points as the Terps’ lone reliable bench scorer. Hamilton’s departure is Maryland’s third outgoing transfer since the season ended, joining center Chol Marial (Oregon State) and guard Aquan Smart.
