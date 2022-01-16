Bill Frese, the father of Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese, dies

The father of Brenda Frese, the longtime coach of the Maryland women’s basketball program, died Sunday morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. William “Bill” Frese would have celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday.
Brenda Frese announced on March 9, 2021, that her father was battling prostate cancer. She said the disease had spread to his bones.
“We had 89 wonderful years with my dad,” Brenda Frese said at the time. “We are not ready to let him go.”
A team spokesperson said Frese intends to coach the No. 8 Terps (12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten) against No. 11 Michigan (14-2, 5-1) during Sunday’s 5 p.m. game at at Xfinity Center in College Park. The spokesperson said Frese would not comment on her father’s death before the game.
Frese has dealt with cancer within her family before. Her then-5-year-old son Tyler celebrated the end of three years of chemotherapy treatments for pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg Children’s Center on Dec. 10, 2013. He has been cancer-free since then.
The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, published an article last year from the Frese family celebrating their patriarch’s 89th birthday.
The article said Frese enjoyed reading, eating ribs, and exercising daily — sometimes with soup cans in his hands or walking around with photos of his 16 grandchildren who served as inspiration.
Frese was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Air Force and Air Force Reserves for 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna, six children and 16 grandchildren.