Maryland football to open eight-game Big Ten schedule Oct. 24 at Northwestern

The Big Ten initially announced it was moving to a 10-game, conference-only schedule in August before ultimately postponing the season just days later. While the conference’s initial schedule reveal had multiple open dates to account for postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten hopes each team can play eight regular-season games over eight weeks before crowning a conference champion. This would allow the season to be completed by Dec. 19, one day before the College Football Playoff committee releases its final ranking of the season.