Big Ten announces start times for Week 1 football games, Maryland to open vs. Northwestern, Minnesota at night

Maryland football will open its 2020 season with night games against Northwestern and Minnesota.
The Big Ten Conference on Monday announced dates, start times and television coverage for the first week of its eight-game, conference-only regular-season schedule, along with information for other select games.
Maryland will travel to Evanston to play the Wildcats on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.
The Terps will then host Minnesota for their home opener on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
The Big Ten unveiled its schedule, which includes a ninth game, a cross-divisional matchup to be determined, on Sept. 19, three days after it announced its intention to reverse course and play a fall season. Further information regarding start times and television coverage for the remainder of the schedule will be announced by the Big Ten in the coming weeks.
The Big Ten does not plan to have fans in stands, unlike the other Power 5 conferences currently playing, the Atlantic Coastal Conference, Southeastern Conference and Big 12.